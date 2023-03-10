Open in App
Bensalem Township, PA
See more from this location?
Bucks County Courier Times

Closures along Route 13 in Bensalem are expected this month. Here's why and when

By Christopher Dornblaser, Bucks County Courier Times,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FVFSk_0lEcDRw800

Construction crews will be closing parts of Route 13 in Bensalem this month to install additional safety enhancements.

PennDOT said in a news release that Route 13, also known as Bristol Pike, will have periodic closures in both directions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Monday and continuing through March 27.

What work will be done on Route 13 in Bensalem?

Construction crews will be installing rumble strips along Route 13 at the Route 63, Woodhaven Road, interchange.

The rumble strip installation is a continuation of work done along the route between Mill Road and Levittown Parkaway in Bristol Township, Bensalem and Tullytown earlier this month.

Drivers should allow for extra time when traveling. The schedule could change depending on the weather.

Kuharchik Construction, an Exeter, Luzerne County based construction company, is the general contractor on the roughly $7.5 million, federally funded project.

Route 13 closed earlier this month:Parts of Route 13 in Lower Bucks will be closed this week. Here's why

For subscribers:'Bristol Borough's going to miss someone who is a hero': Firefighter killed in hit and run remembered

What other work is expected along Route 13 in Lower Bucks this year?

Additional upgrades are expected to be completed by this spring, according to PennDOT.

Crews will be upgrading crosswalks at signalized intersection along the Route 13 corridor to increase visibility.

Those intersections include New Rodgers Road, Bath Road, Beaver Street, Green Lane, Edgely Road, Haines Road and Levittown Parkway.

Route 13 has been a safety priority for PennDOT as there have been serious accidents and fatal crashes, including involving pedestrians, along the heavily traveled road in recent years.

Route 13 issues:Route 13 in Bristol proved deadly last year as fatal crashes in Bucks County were up. Here's the plan to curb crashes

Are rumble strips being installed anywhere else in Bucks County?

Construction crews will be installing rumble strips along Route 32, River Road, between Route 202, and Route 32, North Main Street, in Solebury. The work will be done between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. starting Monday through March 27.

Periodic lane closures are expected in both directions.

Kuharchik Construction is completing the work there as well.

Man killed in hit-and-run:'Heartbreaking': Questions remain a month after fatal Bristol Township hit-and-run

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Bensalem Township, PA newsLocal Bensalem Township, PA
Two Bensalem Police officers sworn in
Bensalem Township, PA8 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Road Closure in Worcester Planned to Begin March 27
Worcester Township, PA1 day ago
Vehicle Goes Off-Road Sunday in Upper Pottsgrove
Upper Pottsgrove Township, PA1 day ago
Lower Merion police officer gets 2 week suspension following traffic stop
Lower Merion Township, PA9 hours ago
How much snow could Pa. get through Monday from developing nor’easter? Check the map
Harrisburg, PA22 hours ago
Big crowds come out for new retail outlet in Cumru Township
Cumru Township, PA1 day ago
3 seriously injured in Interstate 295 crash
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Officer Facing Long Recovery, Suspect In South Jersey Police Shooting ID'd
Deptford Township, NJ1 day ago
Anger grows after NJ cuts down swath of forest
Glassboro, NJ20 hours ago
Nor'easter: State Of Emergency Declared In These NY Counties
New York City, NY5 hours ago
Rain, Wintry Mix and Snow to Start Weekend in Philly Region, Lehigh Valley
Philadelphia, PA4 days ago
Major discount grocer opens another new store location in Pennsylvania
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Biggest Storm of Season? Winter Storm Watch Now a Warning in Central New York
Oneida, NY17 hours ago
Snowfall Predicted for NY and NJ, with Possible Second Storm on the Way
New York City, NY1 day ago
WEATHER ALERT: More than a foot of snow for portions of Massachusetts
Franklin, MA1 day ago
Nor'easter threatening Northeast will brush Buffalo and WNY with wintry hit
Buffalo, NY15 hours ago
Michiganders brace for more snow, prepare for potential power outages
South Lyon, MI3 days ago
New York man killed in fatal snowmobile crash in Vermont, police say
Cavendish, VT3 days ago
Ambler BBQ Spot Makes Statewide Bucket List for Mac-and-Cheese
Ambler, PA4 days ago
NYS police search for wanted man
Greenville, NY4 days ago
Pennsylvania Has One of ‘America’s Greatest Roadside Restaurants’
Wellsboro, PA2 days ago
Winter storm watch issued for CNY: 8 to 14 inches of snow possible
Onondaga, NY1 day ago
Nor'easter updates: Tri-State bracing for a major storm
New York City, NY1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy