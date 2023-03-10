Closures along Route 13 in Bensalem are expected this month. Here's why and when

Construction crews will be closing parts of Route 13 in Bensalem this month to install additional safety enhancements.

PennDOT said in a news release that Route 13, also known as Bristol Pike, will have periodic closures in both directions from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. starting Monday and continuing through March 27.

What work will be done on Route 13 in Bensalem?

Construction crews will be installing rumble strips along Route 13 at the Route 63, Woodhaven Road, interchange.

The rumble strip installation is a continuation of work done along the route between Mill Road and Levittown Parkaway in Bristol Township, Bensalem and Tullytown earlier this month.

Drivers should allow for extra time when traveling. The schedule could change depending on the weather.

Kuharchik Construction, an Exeter, Luzerne County based construction company, is the general contractor on the roughly $7.5 million, federally funded project.

What other work is expected along Route 13 in Lower Bucks this year?

Additional upgrades are expected to be completed by this spring, according to PennDOT.

Crews will be upgrading crosswalks at signalized intersection along the Route 13 corridor to increase visibility.

Those intersections include New Rodgers Road, Bath Road, Beaver Street, Green Lane, Edgely Road, Haines Road and Levittown Parkway.

Route 13 has been a safety priority for PennDOT as there have been serious accidents and fatal crashes, including involving pedestrians, along the heavily traveled road in recent years.

Are rumble strips being installed anywhere else in Bucks County?

Construction crews will be installing rumble strips along Route 32, River Road, between Route 202, and Route 32, North Main Street, in Solebury. The work will be done between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. starting Monday through March 27.

Periodic lane closures are expected in both directions.

Kuharchik Construction is completing the work there as well.

