Port Huron Seaway Terminal listed for lease under new owner

The Port Huron Seaway Terminal has been sold and is now listed for lease under a new owner.

But few details surrounding the sale of the local iconic riverfront property — or what it could be used for in the future — have been made public.

Korissa Kramer, an associate broker and partner at Kramer Commercial Realty, confirmed the sale to an out-of-town investor this week. On Wednesday, she added, “They’ve asked us to put it on the market to lease.” It was also listed for lease last year before its sale.

Despite its range of features and potential uses, Kramer said they haven’t had too many official inquiries yet.

“It could be event space. It could be that of an industrial use. it could be a beautiful waterfront office,” she said Friday. “… A lot of different features that could be attractive to users.”

The property, 2336 Military St., was transferred from its longtime owner, the James C. Acheson Foundation, last month to Lavi Brewster LLC for $1.85 million, according to the St. Clair County register of deeds. That entity, which had a Connecticut address on the deed, does not appear as a listed corporate registrant with the state.

According to its listing with Kramer, the former seaway terminal features 40,000 and 30,000 square feet of warehouse office and bean dock event space, respectively.

At 4.5 acres total, it also includes 1,000 feet of deep-water port dockage on the St. Clair River and 100 parking spaces.

Its current listed leasing price with Kramer Commercial Realty is $37,916 a month.

The Acheson Foundation purchased the property for $1.7 million from the city of Port Huron in late 2002 after over 90% of local voters signed off on the charitable nonprofit’s plan to return the terminal to a viable port.

It had previously been a commercial port until it was damaged by a fire in 1999.

Over the years, Kramer said Acheson has invested “a lot of redevelopment dollars” to clean up the property, reinforcing its break wall to allow ships to continue to come in and dock.

That also includes steel railings that were installed but can also be removed for better pier access.

Events have continued to be held at the terminal, also known historically as the bean dock, over the years.

According to Acheson Ventures, the site emerged as a port in the 19th century as water transportation remained paramount with a still-developing system of roads on land statewide.

It would go on to house several dry dock companies and most recently the Port Huron Terminal Company.

