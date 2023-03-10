Open in App
Port Huron, MI
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
The Times Herald

Port Huron Seaway Terminal listed for lease under new owner

By Jackie Smith, Port Huron Times Herald,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0tleU9_0lEcDGTN00

The Port Huron Seaway Terminal has been sold and is now listed for lease under a new owner.

But few details surrounding the sale of the local iconic riverfront property — or what it could be used for in the future — have been made public.

Korissa Kramer, an associate broker and partner at Kramer Commercial Realty, confirmed the sale to an out-of-town investor this week. On Wednesday, she added, “They’ve asked us to put it on the market to lease.” It was also listed for lease last year before its sale.

Despite its range of features and potential uses, Kramer said they haven’t had too many official inquiries yet.

“It could be event space. It could be that of an industrial use. it could be a beautiful waterfront office,” she said Friday. “… A lot of different features that could be attractive to users.”

The property, 2336 Military St., was transferred from its longtime owner, the James C. Acheson Foundation, last month to Lavi Brewster LLC for $1.85 million, according to the St. Clair County register of deeds. That entity, which had a Connecticut address on the deed, does not appear as a listed corporate registrant with the state.

According to its listing with Kramer, the former seaway terminal features 40,000 and 30,000 square feet of warehouse office and bean dock event space, respectively.

At 4.5 acres total, it also includes 1,000 feet of deep-water port dockage on the St. Clair River and 100 parking spaces.

Its current listed leasing price with Kramer Commercial Realty is $37,916 a month.

The Acheson Foundation purchased the property for $1.7 million from the city of Port Huron in late 2002 after over 90% of local voters signed off on the charitable nonprofit’s plan to return the terminal to a viable port.

It had previously been a commercial port until it was damaged by a fire in 1999.

Over the years, Kramer said Acheson has invested “a lot of redevelopment dollars” to clean up the property, reinforcing its break wall to allow ships to continue to come in and dock.

That also includes steel railings that were installed but can also be removed for better pier access.

Events have continued to be held at the terminal, also known historically as the bean dock, over the years.

According to Acheson Ventures, the site emerged as a port in the 19th century as water transportation remained paramount with a still-developing system of roads on land statewide.

It would go on to house several dry dock companies and most recently the Port Huron Terminal Company.

Contact Jackie Smith at (810) 989-6270 or jssmith@gannett.com. Follow her on Twitter @Jackie20Smith.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
$50M renovation at Saint John's Resort, golf course in Plymouth Township: What to know
Plymouth, MI2 days ago
House of Dank: Cannabis Retailer in Detroit to Sell Recreational Marijuana Celebrates their Rebirth as a Cannabis Retailer
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Few good options for shrinking Michigan’s problem deer herds
Ann Arbor, MI13 hours ago
Voucher program can help low-income Michigan families get housing — but using it isn't easy
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Camp Dearborn to get infrastructure upgrades, paddleboats and tents
Dearborn, MI3 days ago
Had enough of the late-season icy mix mess? Here's how a 3rd straight La Niña is impacting Metro Detroit
Detroit, MI7 hours ago
Take a Look Inside This Historic Pleasant Ridge Home
Pleasant Ridge, MI3 days ago
Info in West Michigan fentanyl arrest links drugs to Sinaloa cartel, leads to 2nd drug bust in Metro Detroit
Madison Heights, MI2 days ago
Authorities warn Clinton River must be 'respected' after pair of hikers rescued at River Bends Park
Shelby Charter Township, MI2 days ago
Four Recent Detroit Restaurant Closings to Know
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Detroit pot dispensary argues new store site is not in a drug-free zone
Detroit, MI4 days ago
The history of Boblo Island
Detroit, MI6 days ago
Michigan’s Most Dangerous City Isn’t What You Think
Detroit, MI1 day ago
First Detroit stand-alone Chick-fil-A location planned
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Macomb County man arrested with illegal gun, $25K in cash and 33 bags of marijuana after disregarding traffic light: police
Chesterfield Township, MI1 day ago
Car catches on fire after slamming into parked semi-truck, killing 2 in Detroit
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Michigan Snow Update: Snow Totals and Projections
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
Wayne State University announces free tuition for Michigan students whose families earn $70K or less
Detroit, MI14 hours ago
Troy man charged in stabbing of coworker at Rochester Hills restaurant
Rochester Hills, MI2 days ago
Detroit police looking for suspects who opened fire on man at gas station, fled in minivan
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Couple donates $10K to hospital that treated late son
Royal Oak, MI15 hours ago
Crash on Detroit freeway escalates to shooting after one driver leaves and comes back with a gun: MSP
Detroit, MI12 hours ago
Salvation Army hosting spring sales event in support of Adult Rehabilitation Center
Detroit, MI4 days ago
Lawsuit: Prosecutors Filed Bogus Charges Against Detroit Man in Retaliation for Challenging Seizure of Car
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Suspect shoots driver after crash on Southfield Freeway in Detroit
Detroit, MI1 day ago
BREAKING: Two MSP troopers shot near Outer Drive and Fenkell on Detroit's west side
Detroit, MI3 days ago
Child & DPD Officer hospitalized after crash on city's east side
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Eastpointe Mayor Monique Owens accused of fraudulently applying for CARES Act grant
Eastpointe, MI4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy