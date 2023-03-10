Open in App
Palm Harbor, FL
See more from this location?
Tampa Bay Times

Pinellas man who crashed Tesla into home at 116 mph, killing 2, pleads guilty

By Natalie Weber,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1H1sSq_0lEcCWbE00
Vaughn Mongan, 44, crashed a Tesla into a home at 1498 Caird Way, shown above, killing two people and injuring three others on Sept. 3, 2021. This week he pleaded guilty to criminal charges in the crash. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

A man who crashed a Tesla into a Palm Harbor home as he was driving at more than 100 mph, resulting in the deaths of two people, has pleaded guilty to criminal charges in the case.

Vaughn W. Mongan, 44, pleaded guilty to two counts of vehicular homicide and three counts of reckless driving with serious bodily injury this week. He is scheduled for sentencing on April 21 before Pinellas-Pasco Circuit Judge Chris Helinger and faces up to 40 years in prison.

Mongan was arrested on Oct. 8, 2021 — a little over a month after he crashed a Tesla into a Palm Harbor home while going at least 116 mph. Mongan was driving a friend’s Tesla with four passengers inside at about 10:15 p.m. on Sept. 3, 2021 when he accelerated on Manning Road, Florida Highway Patrol troopers said. The road has a speed limit of 30 mph.

Mongan ran past a stop sign at a T intersection with Hermosa Drive and launched off a grassy embankment, crashing through a vinyl fence and into a home at 1498 Caird Way.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Tdxs0_0lEcCWbE00
The home where Vaughn Mongan crashed a Tesla going 116 mph in September 2021. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]

One of the passengers, Travis Meisman of Odessa, was killed. Meisman owned the Tesla that Mongan was driving. The three other passengers were seriously injured. Court records show that the surviving passengers sued Mongan and Meisman’s estate, but voluntarily dismissed the lawsuits last summer.

The crash also killed a 69-year-old woman inside the home, Donna Rein, and her dog, Lily. In an interview with the Tampa Bay Times around the time of the crash, Rein’s family remembered her as a caretaker who loved to paint and crochet.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Dg6Nu_0lEcCWbE00
Donna Rein, center, with her granddaughters, Taylor and Kendall (far left and far right), and daughters Amber Mooney (center left) and Lindsey Johnson (center right). [ Courtesy of Amber Mooney ]

Mongan’s criminal defense attorney, Barry Taracks, did not return phone messages seeking comment.

Mongan had not been drinking or doing drugs prior to the crash and was not intoxicated at the time, according to Pinellas-Pasco State Attorney Bruce Bartlett.

“I can’t say I’ve ever encountered this type of situation,” said Bartlett, who has been a prosecutor for more than 40 years.

“Usually, on the part of the defendant, he’s intoxicated, on drugs or something ... and they then drive drunk and hit and kill somebody,” Bartlett said. “It’s kind of like you assume the risk.”

Bartlett said when Mongan pleaded guilty this week, Judge Helinger agreed that his sentence would not exceed 40 years in prison. Based on sentencing guidelines, Mongan will likely face at least 20 years in prison, Bartlett said.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2bD6MM_0lEcCWbE00

The state attorney said Mongan was not acting out of maliciousness, but still carries criminal responsibility for the crash.

“The guy is very remorseful. It’s a tough situation,” Bartlett said. “It really, really is. So, my hat goes off to the judge, who’s got a difficult decision to make.”

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2QJnUF_0lEcCWbE00
A memorial behind the home at 1498 Caird Way in Palm Harbor one week after two people died when Vaughn crashed a Tesla into the home on Sept. 3, 2021. [ DOUGLAS R. CLIFFORD | Times ]
Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Pinellas County, FL newsLocal Pinellas County, FL
Pinellas K9 deputy shot, suspect killed in shooting
Saint Petersburg, FL13 hours ago
Police identify 23-year-old killed after Pinellas County chase-turned-shootout
Saint Petersburg, FL10 hours ago
22-Year-Old Lakeland Woman Dies In Pinellas County Crash When Ejected From SUV
Lakeland, FL10 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Pinellas bicyclist injured in late-February crash has died, police say
Saint Petersburg, FL5 hours ago
86-year-old charged in hit-and-run death of Safety Harbor cyclist
Safety Harbor, FL1 day ago
Officer justified in deadly St. Pete shooting, review board finds
Saint Petersburg, FL8 hours ago
St. Pete man accused of killing man, dumping body in alley after argument
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Pinellas deputy shot in Pinellas Park expected to survive, taskforce says
Pinellas Park, FL1 day ago
Phillies pitcher charged with DUI after crashing into wall in Pinellas County, deputies say
Belleair Bluffs, FL1 day ago
Deputies: Human remains found in Pasco County
Hudson, FL8 hours ago
Spring Hill man, 24, killed when car overturns during early-morning crash
Spring Hill, FL9 hours ago
Wrong-way driver killed in head-on crash near Plant City
Plant City, FL1 day ago
Man arrested for fire that destroyed 4 homes in Pasco County, deputies say
Holiday, FL1 day ago
Man arrested, allegedly shot friend during fishing trip in Hillsborough Co., deputies say
Ruskin, FL1 day ago
86-year-old Clearwater man arrested in deadly hit-and-run, deputies say
Clearwater, FL2 days ago
Two hospitalized after Sarasota motorcycle crash
Sarasota, FL1 day ago
Woman Who Ripped Off Clermont Spa for Cosmetic Procedure Picked up on Warrant More than 2 Years Later
Clermont, FL12 hours ago
56-year-old man accused of shooting, killing his friend at Ruskin home during fishing trip
Ruskin, FL1 day ago
Lakeland Rapper, Gang Member Charged with First Degree Murder
Lakeland, FL1 day ago
Unlicensed teen crashes car into Sarasota restaurant, injures two
Sarasota, FL2 days ago
Man arrested for murder in St. Petersburg
Saint Petersburg, FL1 day ago
Teen driver arrested after crashing into Sarasota restaurant, hitting 2 diners, FHP says
Sarasota, FL2 days ago
Clearwater man, 86, arrested in hit and run that killed bicyclist
Clearwater, FL2 days ago
Woman dies, young child hospitalized after Largo crash
Largo, FL3 days ago
Bicyclist killed in Safety Harbor hit-and-run crash, deputies say
Safety Harbor, FL3 days ago
Florida teacher ‘entered into a romantic relationship’ with a student: Deputies
Riverview, FL1 day ago
86-year-old man arrested for fatal Safety Harbor hit-and-run crash
Safety Harbor, FL3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy