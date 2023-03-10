Open in App
Fritch, TX
KAMR Local 4 News and Fox 14 News

Lake Meredith to host commemorative birthday hike Wednesday

By David Gay,

3 days ago
FRITCH, Texas (KAMR/KCIT) — Officials with the Lake Meredith National Recreation Area will host a hike in honor of the park’s 58th birthday later this month.

According to a post made on the park’s Facebook page, the hike, led by a National Park Service Ranger, will occur at 1 p.m. on Wednesday. The hike is expected to be hosted on the Alibates Quarries National Monument and will leave the Alibates Visitors Center, located at 37084 Alibates Rd. in Fritch, at 1 p.m. Wednesday.

Officials said in the post that the hike will offer attendees the opportunity to learn about the history and natural resources of Lake Meredith.

The post read that reservations for this hike are required and can be made by calling either 806-857-6680 or 806-857-3151.

