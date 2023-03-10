Open in App
Paso Robles, CA
See more from this location?
The Paso Robles Press

House Fire Displaces Six People in Paso Robles

By Paso Robles Press,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1f4Wco_0lEcAFlh00

PASO ROBLES — Six people have been displaced from their home in Paso Robles after a fire ignited in their living room.

On Thursday, March 9, at 6:57 p.m. Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services responded to a report of a structure fire at 558 Ferro Lane in Paso Robles.

First arriving firefighters found a single family dwelling with light smoke showing from the front door of the house. The fire was quickly contained to the living room with significant smoke damage throughout the house.

Three fire engines, a heavy rescue and a Battalion Chief from Paso Robles responded. Under the City’s automatic aid agreements one engine from Cal Fire responded with one Battalion Chief. A total of 15 firefighters responded to the incident. Assistance was also provided by San Luis Ambulance and the Paso Robles Police Department.

The cause of the fire was related to a rechargeable battery that overheated and caught the couch on fire, then extended to the rest of the living room.

The Paso Robles Fire and Emergency Services Department wants to remind everyone to make sure that you have working smoke detectors in your house and reinforce with the upcoming time change it is a great time to change your batteries.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Paso Robles, CA newsLocal Paso Robles, CA
First responders perform water rescue in Paso Robles as Friday rain hits
Paso Robles, CA3 days ago
Firefighters remind the community to check smoke alarms this weekend
Paso Robles, CA3 days ago
Evacuation warning issued for Paso Robles
Paso Robles, CA3 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Arroyo Grande explores safe parking sites for unhoused residents living in vehicles
Arroyo Grande, CA6 hours ago
Oceano and Arroyo Grande residents react to the aftermath storm conditions
Arroyo Grande, CA21 hours ago
Santa Maria Police Investigating Shooting on north side
Santa Maria, CA1 day ago
Car crash on southbound Highway 101 backs up traffic in Pismo Beach, one person hospitalized
Pismo Beach, CA2 days ago
The Santa Maria River and local lakes are on the rise amidst rainstorms
Guadalupe, CA8 hours ago
Crews search for possible victims in rising Salinas River waters
Paso Robles, CA3 days ago
Mobile home residents in Morro Bay back to square one following Friday's storm
Morro Bay, CA1 day ago
Mobile Park in Morro Bay Floods for the second time since January
Morro Bay, CA1 day ago
Caltrans Evening Update, 3/11/23
Santa Barbara, CA1 day ago
Evacuation warning for areas along Tally Ho Creek
Arroyo Grande, CA3 days ago
A Central Coast reservoir is full and spilling for first time in nearly 2 decades
San Luis Obispo, CA1 day ago
Road closures, flooding reported in Cambria
Cambria, CA3 days ago
Another One, And Another One. SoCal To See Another Atmospheric River Starting Tuesday
Santa Clarita, CA11 hours ago
North County braces for heavy rainfall, wind
Atascadero, CA3 days ago
Red Light Roundup 02/20 – 03/05/2023
Paso Robles, CA2 days ago
Groundbreaking ceremony for Hope Village Santa Maria
Santa Maria, CA1 day ago
Power Outages in SLO County 03.10.2023
Paso Robles, CA3 days ago
North Santa Barbara County school closures and openings as Friday storm rolls in
Guadalupe, CA3 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy