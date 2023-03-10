Open in App
Centre County, PA
Centre Daily Times

A tribute band for a Country Music Hall of Fame quartet is set to perform at Grange Fair

By Josh Moyer,

3 days ago

A tribute band for Country Music Hall of Fame’s The Statler Brothers is the newest addition to the musical lineup at the Centre County Grange Encampment and Fair.

Grange Fair organizers announced Friday morning that tribute band American Pride would perform at the grandstand 8 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 24. American Pride plays the songs of The Statler Brothers, a quartet that often opened for legend Johnny Cash, once hosted a weekly variety show and penned hits such as 1965’s “ Flowers on the Wall .”

Grandstand shows are free, but admission to the fair is required.

American Pride bills itself as having “captured the true authenticity of The Statler Brothers sound, keeping the legacy alive and promoting traditional Country Music, which is generational, yet crosses age boundaries.” Like The Statler Brothers, which featured only two members who were actually brothers, American Pride does the same with Mike and Jimmy Whetsel.

Grange Fair organizers plan to announce a different grandstand act at 10 a.m. every Friday. This was organizers’ fifth such announcement , meaning three more musicians are yet to be unveiled.

The announced performances so far include:

The days still awaiting announcements include Aug. 22, 25 and 26. (There is no scheduled performance Aug. 20.)

The 2023 Grange Fair is set for Aug. 18-26. It is the only remaining tenting fair in the nation, according to its website.

