New York City
Change location
See more from this location?
New York City, NY
Schneps Media
Community Board 6 discusses pedestrian safety at Austin Street, potential installation of 5G towers during monthly meeting
By Ethan Marshall,3 days ago
By Ethan Marshall,3 days ago
In Wednesday’s Community Board 6 meeting, members were commended for asking the New York City Department of Transportation (DOT) to look into the potential dangers...
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Comments / 0