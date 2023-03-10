Track obstruction temporarily halts BART service between Richmond, El Cerrito del Norte

PIX Now -- Friday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 12:09

RICHMOND -- BART service was recovering in the East Bay after service was stopped between the Richmond and El Cerrito del Norte stations because of an tree branch on the tracks.

BART send an alert about the service interruption at 9:19 a.m. and said AC Transit was providing bus service between the stations on the 72M route.

Service between the two stations resumed as of 10:41 a.m. with residual delays of at least 20 minutes.

BART said it was running trains at slower speeds across the system due to wet weather and urged commuters Friday to factor delays of 20 minutes to their trips.