Open in App
Richmond, CA
See more from this location?
CBS San Francisco

Track obstruction temporarily halts BART service between Richmond, El Cerrito del Norte

By CBS San Francisco,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1YFGqV_0lEc8iYp00

PIX Now -- Friday morning headlines from the KPIX newsroom 12:09

RICHMOND -- BART service was recovering in the East Bay after service was stopped between the Richmond and El Cerrito del Norte stations because of an tree branch on the tracks.

BART send an alert about the service interruption at 9:19 a.m. and said AC Transit was providing bus service between the stations on the 72M route.

Service between the two stations resumed as of 10:41 a.m. with residual delays of at least 20 minutes.

BART said it was running trains at slower speeds across the system due to wet weather and urged commuters Friday to factor delays of 20 minutes to their trips.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Richmond, CA newsLocal Richmond, CA
Eastbound 580 reopens to all vehicles after big rigs overturned on Richmond-San Rafael Bridge
Richmond, CA1 day ago
Antioch Man Arrested by BART Police After iPad Theft Attempt
Antioch, CA1 day ago
Man charged in series of armed robberies of day laborers in San Rafael, Richmond
Richmond, CA27 minutes ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Giant pothole shuts down lanes on 880 in Oakland
Oakland, CA10 hours ago
Several suspects detained after shots fired from car in San Francisco, pursuit onto Bay Bridge
San Francisco, CA22 hours ago
Update: High winds topple trees, tip over big rigs, blow out windows of SF skyscraper
San Francisco, CA21 hours ago
Shelter in place due to glass falling off SF high rise lifted
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Partially-paralyzed man at Oakland care facility shot dead in room
Oakland, CA1 day ago
‘Severe' collision with injuries on CA-17 in Los Gatos
Los Gatos, CA1 day ago
Photos: planes overturned by high winds at Concord airport
Concord, CA1 day ago
Video: Tree falls on Redwood City home during interview with neighbor
Redwood City, CA23 hours ago
Man crushed to death stealing catalytic converter in Oakland
Oakland, CA7 hours ago
Falling glass prompts shelter-in-place orders for Financial District highrise
San Francisco, CA1 day ago
Update: Palo Alto police give all clear after bomb threat at Stanford Shopping Center
Palo Alto, CA8 hours ago
Driver shot in the head in South Berkeley
Berkeley, CA2 days ago
Video: Police seek public's help after man hit by pickup San Jose hit-and-run crash
San Jose, CA6 hours ago
7th grader in custody after allegedly stabbing teen classmate at San Jose middle school
San Jose, CA49 minutes ago
Streets closed for San Francisco St. Patrick's Day Parade
San Francisco, CA4 days ago
Paralyzed patient shot, killed at Oakland healthcare facility
Oakland, CA1 day ago
One person shot in Antioch road rage incident
Antioch, CA6 hours ago
Teen rescued from alleged human trafficker in San Pablo
San Pablo, CA1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy