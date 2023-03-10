Open in App
Weslaco, TX
ValleyCentral

Weslaco ISD now provides meals to athletes at gym to save on practice time

By Natasha Trindade,

3 days ago

WESLACO, Texas ( ValleyCentral ) — The Texas Department of Agriculture and Weslaco ISD have partnered so athletes can be served food at the gym without having to miss out on practice by going to the cafeteria.

The district currently has two programs, the snack program has been in motion for 20 years, and the supper program started in 2016, which is available at Weslaco High School and Weslaco East High School. This newest addition will ensure student-athletes get the proper nutrition without having to sacrifice practice time.

“The benefit of these two after-school care meal programs is that it gives the children an opportunity to come in and get re-energized for those important after-school activities,” said Dora Pena, Weslaco ISD Food and Nutrition Services Director. “Whether they’re an educational or extracurricular activity that they’re in. So that helps them be prepared to succeed in these activities.”

The district provides a nutritious snack to all elementary and middle school students during after-school activities. Students receive a pre-packaged whole grain item and 100% fruit juice with the after-school snack program.

The district’s food and nutrition service director says the food services employees work hard to get the meals ready, all while following all food and safety regulations.

“Here in Weslaco ISD, we like to promote student wellness, and part of that is encouraging students to eat well, participate in our school meal programs, get plenty of exercises, and get a good night’s sleep every night to be able to focus and succeed in their classrooms,” said Peña.

Peña says proper nutrition is crucial for young students as their minds and bodies continue to develop.

