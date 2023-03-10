Open in App
New York State
See more from this location?
OK! Magazine

'Boy Meets World' Actress Bonnie Bartlett Reveals Why She Almost Left Husband Williams Daniels

By Stephanie Kaplan,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3mSBZX_0lEc3reR00
@mrbilldaniels/instagram

From the outside looking in, Bonnie Bartlett and Williams Daniels appear to have the perfect union, as they've been husband and wife for over 70 years — but the actress confessed things weren't always so picture perfect between the two, especially during the earlier years of their relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2FzSOA_0lEc3reR00
mega

In a new interview, the Little House on the Prairie star, 93, said she felt "lucky" when they crossed paths at college, as she felt they were "soulmates" since "no matter the difficulties, we have always been very close ."

However, after they graduated, things took a turn .

"Bill was an angry young man because at Northwestern University, he had been a superstar, and when we came to New York, he couldn’t get a job. And I got a very big job [on Love of Life ] and made a lot of money," she explained. "It was tough on him, and he could be verbally abusive."

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vp3hC_0lEc3reR00
mega

Things became so tough that at "one point ... I did think I should be married to somebody else," Bartlett recalled. "But then he changed, and his anger wasn’t directed at me anymore."

Part of the shift stemmed from their move to Hollywood , which she called their "saving grace ... because once we got there and had a family, it was a totally different story."

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Since then, things have been smooth sailing, with each of the finding success — and in the late '90s, Bartlett and Daniels, 95, even got to play a couple in Boy Meets World .

While some advise against mixing business with pleasure, the Emmy winners have figured out the secrets to a long lasting relationship.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=38u0Fq_0lEc3reR00
@mrbilldaniels/instagram

"First of all, you’ve really got to like each other . I’ve heard other people say, 'I’m just happier when I’m not with her' — well then get a divorce!" Bartlett quipped. "I think it also helps when you’re on the same intellectual level. And you have to believe in being committed . Bill and I were so young, we hadn’t explored all those avenues yet. In the end, we were able to grow and change together."

Closer Weekly spoke to Bartlett.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Kellie Pickler's Husband Autopsy Complete, Cause of Death Delayed Pending Toxicology Results
Nashville, TN13 days ago
Today alum Kathie Lee Gifford is dating Nashville businessman Richard Spitz 7 years after husband Frank’s tragic death
Nashville, TN22 days ago
Bette Midler Opens up About Plastic Surgery on Her Face
Los Angeles, CA14 days ago
Sister Wives’ Kody Brown and Robyn Brown Were Spotted With a Mystery Blonde: Identity Revealed
Las Vegas, NV16 days ago
Raquel Welch Seemed In Pain During Last Sighting Before Death
Beverly Hills, CA26 days ago
Mother-Daughter Duo! Courteney Cox Looks Ageless During Rare Red Carpet Appearance With 18-Year-Old Coco Arquette
New York City, NY8 days ago
Wendy Williams Says She Weighs 138 Pounds After Struggle With Health Issues
New York City, NY21 days ago
Hayden Panettiere's Troubled Brother 'Was Popping Pills Like Gumballs' Prior To Untimely Death, Insider Reveals
Nyack, NY20 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy