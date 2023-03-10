Open in App
Follansbee, WV
See more from this location?
WTRF- 7News

West Virginia man allegedly tried to stab deputy with a knife he stole the day before

By Amber BakerTaylor Long,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IhFCr_0lEc1A4800

BROOKE COUNTY, W.Va.– – According to multiple criminal complaints Levi Thomas, 38 of Follansbee, WV had an eventful weekend last December 3rd and 4th.

Criminal complaints from the Brooke County Magistrate court allege that Thomas is the suspect in a robbery that occurred at 139 Cherry Lane Follansbee, WV. The complaint states that when the homeowner Shawn Kokas returned from a two-week incarceration at Northern Regional Jail he found his home had been burglarized. He told the responding officer that a witness saw Thomas inside the home on December 3rd, 2022. He stated that several articles of clothing and knives were missing. One of the knives was unique in appearance, having a black handle with skeletonized holes.

Kokas was able to provide the officer with a video that was sent to him that contains audio of Thomas arguing with a female over Kokas being in jail, and Thomas being in his home. Another video with audio was presented that featured Thomas arguing with the same woman over possible stolen items.

The responding deputy, Kaylin Ferguson, immediately recognized the description of the unique knife that was used in another incident involving Thomas.

A December 4th the complaint places Levi Thomas at 216 Lee Road in Follansbee, WV at 2:20 in the morning. The original caller of the complaint, Paige Dulaney, told responding deputies that her uncle (Levi Thomas) was at the residence “doing drugs and acting out”, causing her to fear for her safety.

Responding Deputy N.J. Alexander was notified that Thomas had an active bond from last October denying him contact with Dulaney, and an active warrant for a prior bond violation for the same charge.

According to the complaint Deputies Alexander and Shuman entered the residence via a side door identifying themselves as “The Sheriff’s Office”. Deputies told Thomas that he had an active warrant and was actively violating his current bond order by being at the residence. Thomas tried to shut the door, causing deputies to pursue Thomas into his room. When the Deputies entered the room Thomas presented a black pocket knife and proceeded toward the deputies in a stabbing motion.

Deputy Alexander grabbed the left arm of Thomas in an attempt to force him away while telling Thomas to drop the knife. Deputy Shuman then assisted to force Thomas to the ground, who was still trying to pull away and attempted to reach under his body for what deputies believed to be a knife. The deputies then dry-stunned Thomas with a department-issued taser after they were unable to restrain Thomas. Thomas continued to resist and began grabbing for weapons that were under his bed, including the knife that was stolen from Shawn Kokas.

Deputies were finally able to secure Thomas and noticed he was bleeding from his face. While waiting for EMS to arrive Thomas continued to cause a scene outside of the residence and started complaining of a panic attack. EMS then transported him to Weirton Medical Center for medical clearance to Northern Regional Jail.

West Virginia man accused of placing private parts in 4-year-olds mouth

Thomas continued to resist at the hospital and was admitted for further evaluation. A search warrant will be conducted for medical documents and Thomas remains under arrest until he is medically cleared to be transported to jail.

Thomas was charged with

Burglary, Attempted malicious assault on Governmental Representative; Violation of Bond, Obstructing an Officer; Assault on an Officer

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WTRF.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local West Virginia State newsLocal West Virginia State
2 men charged after allegedly robbing victim at gunpoint in Monongalia County
Morgantown, WV10 hours ago
2 from West Virginia pled not guilty in the death of 13 month old that died by fentanyl
Follansbee, WV11 hours ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Beaver Co. man arrested following assault at Rivers Casino
Pittsburgh, PA17 hours ago
50 shell casings collected at separate Youngstown shooting calls
Youngstown, OH9 hours ago
Two plead not guilty in Brooke County child neglect resulting in death case
Follansbee, WV10 hours ago
Airbags stolen from cars in Allegheny; Monroeville police believe thief has knowledge of vehicles
Monroeville, PA12 hours ago
Felony Drug Charges Filed After Two Individuals Found Passed Out in Car in Cranberry Township
Cranberry Township, PA21 hours ago
Two teens killed in local crash
Washington, PA7 hours ago
Road rages incident in Westmoreland County under investigation
Hempfield Township, PA1 day ago
Pittsburgh man accused of allegedly beating pregnant girlfriend
Pittsburgh, PA2 days ago
Arnold police say heroin, cocaine, crack found during traffic stop; 2 men face felony charges
New Kensington, PA2 days ago
Ohio inmate gets more charges after breaking glass in jail
Stone Creek, OH3 days ago
Man dead in Penn Hills fatal shooting
Penn Hills, PA1 day ago
Second man charged in Lisbon murder case
Lisbon, OH3 days ago
West Homestead Police looking for suspect in Waterfront Costco theft
West Homestead, PA2 days ago
Man charged with beating a puppy and fracturing its bones at an Ohio motel is a no-show in court
Saint Clairsville, OH4 days ago
Police advising residents to lock car doors after recent string of South Hills break-ins
Bridgeville, PA3 days ago
2-hour standoff ends with man's arrest in Hill District
Pittsburgh, PA4 days ago
Youngstown Police issue warning after woman's alleged $5K 'murder-for-hire' offer on Facebook
Youngstown, OH5 days ago
Police say Morgantown kidnapping suspect released woman after she ‘started to fight back’
Morgantown, WV6 days ago
Ohio man reaches speeds over 100 MPH during chase on US 22; Driver crashed and flown by helicopter to hospital
Rayland, OH4 days ago
Woman punched trooper as he broke up fight at Pa. casino: report
Pittsburgh, PA4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy