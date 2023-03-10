Open in App
Nunica, MI
See more from this location?
WOOD TV8

Wife faces charges in fatal shooting of husband

By Michael Oszust,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=20LDSI_0lEc0Yy700

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say deputies arrested the wife of a man who was shot and killed at a house near Nunica in January.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the 41-year-old wife of Keith Gardner was arrested Friday on one count of careless use of a firearm causing injury/death and one count of lying to a peace officer. She was taken to the Ottawa County Jail. Her name was not released pending arraignment.

Keith Gardner was shot and killed on Jan. 23 at a house on 120th Avenue near the intersection of Apple Drive in Crockery Township. When deputies arrived, they found a man had been shot once in the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to OCSO.

Investigators said Gardner was shot during a domestic situation at the home.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 1.877.887.4536.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Ottawa County, MI newsLocal Ottawa County, MI
Woman arraigned in husband’s shooting death
Nunica, MI5 hours ago
Wife charged with carelessly shooting husband in Ottawa County, lying to authorities
Nunica, MI3 days ago
2 hurt in Holland Township crash
Holland, MI2 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Woman sentenced to prison for Greenville crash that killed two
Greenville, MI5 hours ago
K-9 Lex tracks burglary suspect's footprints for several blocks, leads to arrest
Kalamazoo, MI13 hours ago
GRPD warning of officer impersonation scam
Grand Rapids, MI6 hours ago
Breonna Taylor’s family marks three years since fatal shooting
Grand Rapids, MI10 hours ago
Lake County Shooting suspect arrested by police in the Muskegon area
Muskegon, MI11 hours ago
Police: One injured in Grand Rapids shooting
Grand Rapids, MI1 day ago
Walker teen pinned under ATV in Mecosta Co. crash
Walker, MI1 day ago
GRPD: 1 injured in shooting; suspect arrested
Grand Rapids, MI3 days ago
Toddler found wandering GR early Sunday is back home
Grand Rapids, MI7 hours ago
GRPD: Victim expected to survive after weekend shooting in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, MI15 hours ago
Kalamazoo police: Missing, endangered woman found
Kalamazoo, MI2 days ago
Two Hospitalized in Late-Night Pileup on US-31
Holland, MI2 days ago
Second suspect arrested in connection to Michigan's largest fentanyl seizure
Paw Paw, MI3 days ago
Suspect in custody after search warrant in Grand Rapids
Grand Rapids, MI4 days ago
Norton Shores man jailed after police find drugs, guns
Norton Shores, MI4 days ago
Paw Paw fentanyl arrest leads to east side drug bust
Paw Paw, MI2 days ago
Procession honors Van Buren County road worker killed on the job
Decatur, MI17 hours ago
Battle Creek man arrested for 2021 Circle K assault
Battle Creek, MI5 days ago
Evidence leads investigators to believe missing Michigan mother may have been murdered
Portage, MI5 days ago
Man headed to prison after toddler son eats anti-depressant drugs, dies
Kentwood, MI4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy