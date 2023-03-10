Wife faces charges in fatal shooting of husband

CROCKERY TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — Authorities say deputies arrested the wife of a man who was shot and killed at a house near Nunica in January.

The Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office said the 41-year-old wife of Keith Gardner was arrested Friday on one count of careless use of a firearm causing injury/death and one count of lying to a peace officer. She was taken to the Ottawa County Jail. Her name was not released pending arraignment.

Keith Gardner was shot and killed on Jan. 23 at a house on 120th Avenue near the intersection of Apple Drive in Crockery Township. When deputies arrived, they found a man had been shot once in the abdomen. He was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead, according to OCSO.

Investigators said Gardner was shot during a domestic situation at the home.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Ottawa County Sheriff’s Office at 616.738.4000 or Silent Observer at 1.877.887.4536.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WOODTV.com.