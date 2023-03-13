St. Patrick’s Day guide: Pubs, parade, events in NE Ohio

CLEVELAND (WJW) — The City of Cleveland is a one-stop-shop when it comes to St. Patrick’s Day celebrations and fun for all ages.

Fox 8 has compiled a list of all the best events to check out this year to get into the Irish spirit.

St. Patrick’s Day events:

Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day Parade

The parade will be held on March 17. It begins at 1:04 p.m. on Superior Ave. at E. 18th St. and will end at the intersection of Rockwell Ave. and Ontario St. This year’s parade theme is A Salute To Irish American Athletes.

Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day Run

The Jameson Cleveland St. Patrick’s Day Run will be held on March 18 and benefits the Irish American Charitable Foundation. Saturday, March 18, 2023.

The race day packet pickup and new registration start at 2 p.m. at The Ivy on 1212 W 6th Street. The 5K will begin at 4 p.m. and end with one complimentary Jameson shot or one Coors Light!

St. Patrick’s Day bar crawl

The Cleveland bar crawl hops around the best bars and clubs in the city. The crawl takes place on March 11, 17 and 18. Venues include the Rumor Nightclub, Barley House, IVY Nightclub, Lost Social Club, Velvet Dog Rooftop and Dive Bar.

St. Patrick’s Day at Merwin’s Wharf

Merwin’s Wharf will have live music and a breakfast buffet from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m. on March 17. Afternoon specials will be from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Breakfast menu: Corned beef hash, scrambled eggs, rye toast, $8

Lunch menu: Reuben spring rolls, spicy mustard aioli, $11 – OR – Corned beef Reuben, kraut, Swiss, grilled rye, $13

Akron St. Patrick’s Day parade

The city’s annual St. Patrick’s Day Parade was held at noon on March 11 in downtown Akron. Donning its shamrocks and all things green and orange to celebrate St. Patrick’s Day, the festivities paraded along Main Street between Cedar and Bowery streets, seen in highlights below:

Akron’s St. Patrick’s Day parade 2023 (WJW)

Akron’s St. Patrick’s Day parade 2023 (WJW)

Akron’s St. Patrick’s Day parade 2023 (WJW)

Akron’s St. Patrick’s Day parade 2023 (WJW)

Akron’s St. Patrick’s Day parade 2023 (WJW)

Akron’s St. Patrick’s Day parade 2023 (WJW)

Akron’s St. Patrick’s Day parade 2023 (WJW)

Akron’s St. Patrick’s Day parade 2023 (WJW)

Akron’s St. Patrick’s Day parade 2023 (WJW)

Akron’s St. Patrick’s Day parade 2023 (WJW)

Akron’s St. Patrick’s Day parade 2023 (WJW)

Shamrock Brunch, St. Patrick’s Day at The Rustic Grill at StoneWater

The Rustic Grill at StoneWater’s St. Patrick’s Day events will kick off with a all you can eat Shamrock brunch on March 12 from 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

On March 17, customers can enjoy their favorite Irish foods from 11:30 a.m. – 10 p.m. for dine-in or carryout.

For reservations call 440.461.4653.

Flanagan’s Wake – Irish show

Flanagan’s Wake is running from Marth 10 through April 29 at Kennedy’s Cabaret at Playhouse Square. The audience-interactive improv comedy show is one of the longest-running shows in Cleveland theater history.

Best Irish pubs:

Flannery’s

Flannery’s Pub is located in downtown Cleveland at 323 Prospect Avenue East, near where the St. Patricks Day parade will be held!

P.J. McIntyre’s

P.J. McIntyre’s Irish Pub is located at 17119 Lorain Avenue. Stained glass windows and exposed brick give this West Park spot the perfect pub ambiance.

Parnell’s

Parnell’s Pub has two separate locations with on at 1415 Euclid Avenue and the other at 12425 Cedar Road in Cleveland Heights. Both pubs offer local beer, as well as Guinness and whisky.

The Harp

The Harp Pub and Restaurant is located at 4408 Detriot Avenue. It’s the perfect spot to get the taste of Ireland right here in Cleveland.

Old Angel Tavern

Located on 1848 West 25th Street, the Old Angle Tavern is named after a 19th-century Cleveland Irish neighborhood.

Pride of Erin

This 12228 Lorain Avenue spot has all the staples on draft: Guinness, Smithwick’s and Harp.

Flat Iron

The Flat Iron is a cafe in the Flats, located at 1114 Center Street. This Irish restaurant and bar has been serving up pints and pub grub since 1910.

Gormley’s

This Rocky River pub is located on 19500 Center Ridge Road. Gormley’s offers pints and toasted corned beef sandwiches.

Mullarkey’ s

Mullarkey’s, located on 4110 Erie Street in Downtown Willoughby knows how to have a good time. Guinness, Harp, Smithwick’s and Magners are on tap.

Sully’s Irish Pub

Live music, Guinness onion soup and pints o’ plenty can be found at Sully’s located at 17 West Liberty Street in Medina.

The Treehouse

The giant Guinness mural on the back of this Tremont building tells you you’re in the right place. The Treehouse is located at 820 College Avenue.

Yard House

Yard House guests can toast with draft pours of fresh Guinness blended with a choice of Yard House’s House beers. Green beer is also available. Yard House is located at 160 Union Street in Westlake.

Great Lakes Brewing Company

Head to the Great Lake Brewing company located at 2516 Market Avenue in Cleveland for an annual St. Patrick’s Day celebration. There will be live music, food specials, and plenty of Conway’s Irish Ale on March 17 from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to Fox 8 Cleveland WJW.