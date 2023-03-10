Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
May need paid subscription
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Titans gave Ben Jones the option to retire or be released

By Mike Moraitis,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1QM9yt_0lEbxWda00

Once the Tennessee Titans’ season came to an end and we started looking ahead to the 2023 offseason, one of the bigger question marks was center Ben Jones, who many thought could retire.

The 33-year-old suffered multiple concussions in 2022, leading to the veteran missing five games, marking the first time in his career he missed more than one contest in a season.

The overwhelming thought was that if Jones did return for another season, it would certainly be to Nashville, whether on his current deal or on an extended or restructured one.

Tennessee was heading for a rebuild of the offensive line no matter what, but Jones was one of the few retainable players from the 2022 group, a unit that was arguably the NFL’s worst.

And that was really the case with Jones for his Titans tenure. He was as consistent as they come, and Jones always played at a high level, even with everything and everyone going down around him with injuries and whatnot.

Sure, the age was a concern with Jones, but he didn’t display any signs of slowing down last season when not sidelined by the concussion, and he only had one more year left on his deal.

While all the signs were there that Jones would be someone the franchise would want to hang on to amidst an offensive line rebuild, it appears the Titans didn’t have that intention.

According to AtoZ Sports Nashville’s Buck Reising, who broke the news of Jones’ impending release, the Titans gave Jones the option to either retire or be released, and obviously Jones chose to be released.

“Jones was given the option to retire or be released by Tennessee and chose the latter option,” Reising wrote.

With so many question marks upfront, it’s hard to fathom the Titans parting ways with the one certainty and a player that embodied everything head coach Mike Vrabel wants his team to be.

And it’s not like cutting Jones is saving a boatload of money, either. Granted, the $3.7 million savings is notable with Tennessee’s cap situation, but not enough to fully get behind the move.

While this might look like a move a rebuilding team would make, it’s important to note that the Titans are cutting Jones pre-June 1, which saves less money but enables them to use the funds saved right away, an ideal scenario for a retooling team.

Maybe the pre-June 1 decision is the Titans doing Jones a favor by letting him out of a rebuild and giving him a chance to sign with a team quicker, something he’s earned.

It’s also possible this is simply a cost-cutting measure and a move the Titans are making with a cheaper replacement in mind, like Aaron Brewer, who the Titans may think will be better at center than left guard, where he struggled in 2022.

I don’t think anyone can say definitively what this move signifies, but it does muddy the rebuild/retool waters at least a bit after I made the argument prior to the unexpected release of Jones that cutting Bud Dupree pre-June 1 was a sign the team isn’t rebuilding.

Whatever the case may be, with Jones gone, an already daunting task of fixing the offensive line just became even more difficult.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
All-Pro offensive tackle David Bakhtiari says Isiah Pacheco is part of the best running back/tight end tandem in the NFL
Green Bay, WI8 hours ago
Lions fans are not happy about losing RB Jamaal Williams
Detroit, MI1 day ago
Adam Schefter hilariously tweeted Aaron Rodgers' text telling him to 'lose my number'
Green Bay, WI9 hours ago
Ezekiel Elliott released by the Dallas Cowboys
Columbus, OH5 hours ago
Aaron Rodgers will lose his greatest NFL advantage when he leaves the Packers
Green Bay, WI8 hours ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
DeMarcus Walker reacts to joining the Bears
Chicago, IL1 day ago
Former UNC basketball recruiting target enters transfer portal
Greeley, CO2 days ago
Graham Glasgow releases statement after being cut by Broncos
Denver, CO1 day ago
Report: Patriots interested in bringing back former 1st-round pick WR
Houston, TX2 days ago
NFL News: Former Notre Dame star reportedly agrees to monster deal with Broncos
Denver, CO2 days ago
Sean Payton's Broncos to sign another former Saints player
Denver, CO14 hours ago
Eagles players react to the news that Pro Bowl CB Darius Slay will be released
Philadelphia, PA11 hours ago
Kelsey Plum gets back at Josh McDaniels after her husband Darren Waller was traded
Las Vegas, NV16 hours ago
These Bears are officially free agents as new league year opens
Chicago, IL8 hours ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX1 day ago
Bengals compensatory pick update after quiet start to free agency
Cincinnati, OH2 hours ago
Bears to sign former Panthers QB PJ Walker
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Orlando Brown will play left tackle for the Bengals
Cincinnati, OH1 hour ago
Sophomore guard C.J. Noland enters transfer portal
Norman, OK14 hours ago
Justin Fields already building chemistry with new Bears WR DJ Moore
Chicago, IL1 hour ago
Darius Slay confirms that he's staying with the Eagles
Philadelphia, PA51 minutes ago
Soon-to-be former Packers WR Allen Lazard says goodbye to Green Bay
Green Bay, WI11 hours ago
Broncos lose free agent tight end to Texans
Denver, CO1 day ago
What the Bears are getting in new RB Travis Homer
Chicago, IL12 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy