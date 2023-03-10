Closure and Cancelation Updates Due to Friday Storm

UPDATE (MARCH 10 11 a.m.) — The City has announced several cancelations and closures throughout the weekend due to the current storm.

City Hall is closed today to walk-ins and appointments. City staff is available to answer phones, (805) 461-5000.

Charles Paddock Zoo is closed today.

Colony Park Community Center and the Teen Center will be open today from Noon until 5 p.m.

Atascadero Unified School District and Cuesta College is closed.

At Her Table Street Festival has been canceled for Sun., March 12 in Downtown Atascadero.

ORIGINAL STORY (THURSDAY, MARCH 9)

ATASCADERO — The City of Atascadero is advising all residents to take extra precautions during the next 24 hours as a major storm event makes its through the Central Coast.

Residents are encouraged to avoid all non-essential travel, if possible, through early afternoon tomorrow. Current predictions show the storm will arrive tonight with the heaviest rainfall between 8 a.m. through 12 p.m. Noon tomorrow.

San Luis Obispo County of Emergency Services has announced that the storm will bring the potential for localized flooding, winds power outages and strong surf conditions. During the storm, please avoid rivers, streams and low-lying areas as a rapid rise in water levels may occur. Pay attention to weather forecasts, emergency alerts and instructions from local officials. Please take extra care while driving, and watch for flooded streets, as well as for possible downed limbs and trees. Creeks are already full, so the likelihood for flooding has increased since the last storm.

Call 911 if there is an immediate threat to someone’s life, health and safety; if the situation involves critical infrastructure, like a blocked road or downed power line; or catastrophic property damage.

Who to call for flooding and downed limbs or trees in the streets?

City’s Public Works Department during regular weekday business hours at 805-470-3148; or Police Dispatch at 805-461-5051 outside regular business hours.

School Closures & Cancelations:

Atascadero Unified School District and Cuesta College announced schools is closed today, Friday, March 10.

At Her Table Street Festival has been canceled for Sunday, March 12 in Downtown Atascadero.

Sandbag Availability to assist with residential flooding:

Miners — Prefilled sandbags available; Home Depot — regular empty sandbags available.

Sand is available at the City’s Public Works Yard located at 8005 Gabarda Road; and Fire Station #1, located at 6005 Lewis Ave., corner of Lewis Ave & Traffic Way; Please bring a shovel.

Local Road Closure & Storm Information: atascadero.org/fire or

aware.zonehaven.com/search?z=12.000593676940694&latlon=35.496251152691556%2C-120.6637592808097.

San Luis Obispo County Storm Information: ReadySLO.org.