Madness & Mystery featured at Springfield Symphony Orchestra

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An evening of music led by Tianhui Ng on his debut with the orchestra. The evening opens with dramatic Sea Interludes from the opera Peter Grimes, and concludes with Edward Elgar’s Enigma Variations, including Nimrod, the favorite of all the variations!

Watch Madness & Mystery at the Springfield Symphony Orchestra on April 15th. Tickets are available at springfieldsymphony.org .

Conductor Tianhui Ng featuring internationally acclaimed pianist Jiayan Sun.

