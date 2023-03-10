Open in App
Springfield, MA
See more from this location?
WWLP

Madness & Mystery featured at Springfield Symphony Orchestra

By Ashley Shook,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05q7uR_0lEbwZXE00

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – An evening of music led by Tianhui Ng on his debut with the orchestra. The evening opens with dramatic Sea Interludes from the opera Peter Grimes, and concludes with Edward Elgar’s Enigma Variations, including Nimrod, the favorite of all the variations!

Watch Madness & Mystery at the Springfield Symphony Orchestra on April 15th. Tickets are available at springfieldsymphony.org .

Conductor Tianhui Ng featuring internationally acclaimed pianist Jiayan Sun.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WWLP.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Springfield, MA newsLocal Springfield, MA
Springfield Symphony Orchestra honors women’s history with ‘Fearless Women’ concert
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Oscar-winning costume designer Ruth Carter continues to inspire Springfield residents
Springfield, MA23 hours ago
Ruth Carter wins Oscar, long-time Springfield friend inspired
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
UMass Sunwheel event celebrates Spring Equinox
Amherst, MA7 hours ago
Irish Elk of the Year honored during Irish Dinner Dance at Springfield Elks Lodge
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Rain, snow or shine, Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade will go on
Holyoke, MA2 hours ago
Mayor Sarno honors Springfield Parade Marshal ahead of St. Patrick’s festivities
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Hibernian Communion Breakfast returns for another year of festivities
Holyoke, MA1 day ago
John Boyle O’Reilly Club kicks off Saint Patrick’s Day
Springfield, MA2 days ago
Tina Fey and Amy Poehler coming to Springfield
Springfield, MA7 hours ago
Springfield’s JCC hosts R.I.D.E. bike tune-up project
Springfield, MA1 day ago
Forest Park Civic Association holds annual meeting
Springfield, MA23 hours ago
Only one week remains until the 70th Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade
Holyoke, MA1 day ago
Thunderbirds ‘Pink in the Rink’ game benefits Rays of Hope Foundation
Springfield, MA1 day ago
How are school closings determined in western Massachusetts?
Ludlow, MA11 hours ago
Westfield to discuss downtown cultural district at Tuesday forum
Westfield, MA1 day ago
Massachusetts Building Trades annual convention held in Springfield
Springfield, MA2 hours ago
Storrowtown Village celebrates ‘Maple Harvest Day’
West Springfield, MA2 days ago
Elms College holds mass casualty simulation for nursing students
Chicopee, MA5 hours ago
Willie Ross School for the Deaf hosts Legislative Breakfast
Longmeadow, MA3 days ago
Symposium at Elms College held to address addiction issues
Chicopee, MA2 days ago
Recently opened restaurants in the Springfield area
Springfield, MA3 days ago
Jordan Cabrera of Chicopee charged in Springfield fatal shooting
Springfield, MA8 hours ago
Safety and security reviewed ahead of Holyoke St. Patrick’s Parade
Holyoke, MA3 days ago
City of Chicopee raises Irish flag ahead of St. Patrick’s Day
Chicopee, MA3 days ago
Special Olympics hosts polar plunge in Westfield
Westfield, MA1 day ago
Car seat safety event in Wilbraham Sunday
Wilbraham, MA2 days ago
Chicopee man charged with murder after Springfield shooting
Springfield, MA8 hours ago
Old Boston Road back open in Wilbraham
Wilbraham, MA16 hours ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy