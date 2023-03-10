New routes for continuing fare-free WRTA service explored

WORCESTER — With fare-free buses set to expire in June of this year, city leaders and organizations, such as the Worcester Regional Research Bureau, are pushing for the Worcester Regional Transit Authority Advisory Board to continue to extend the services for a longer period of time.

The bureau, in a report published on Friday, examined the finances of the WRTA, as well as other potential revenue streams that could replace bus fares in the long term, including funds from the state and federal governments, increased contributions from communities, and money from the Coronavirus Aid, Relief, and Economic Security (CARES) Act.

“I think it's important every successful American city has a strong regional transit network, Worcester is no different,” said Paul Matthews, executive director and CEO of the nonprofit. “It's critically important that we have a strong regional transit service that brings people in and out of the city, to education, to work, to retail.”

Before the COVID-19 pandemic led to bus fares being eliminated in March 2020, farebox recovery — or percentage of operating expenses funded by passenger fares — had been declining, the report said.

“It went from 20% in 2013 to 14% in 2019, which doesn't sound like a huge dip, but in fact, is in terms of the revenue collected,” Matthews said. “When they did a fare increase, ridership dipped.”

But since the elimination of bus fares, ridership has increased, the report said. Reinstating fees could lead to a decline again.

The majority of bus riders in Worcester, at 65%, are from low income households making under $24,999, the report said.

Fare-free buses “helps to address” cost-of-living issues in Central Mass., including increasing costs of housing and transportation.

The American Community Survey conducted in 2021, which the report highlighted, found that 11,089 occupied housing units, or 14.6% of the total in Worcester, have no vehicle access, and 32,994, or 43.4% of occupied housing units have only one vehicle.

“In the WRTA's 2018 fixed route customer satisfaction survey, just 31 people, of more than 400, said that they would drive themselves to where they needed to go if the bus was not available; 121 respondents would not have traveled at all,” the report said. “Seventy percent of respondents replied that their household had zero vehicles.”

While it would be difficult, the report said, finding different revenue streams to ensure fare-free buses can continue in the region would create a more equitable transit system.

During the COVID-19 pandemic, the WRTA received CARES Act funds, of which it currently has $22 million and no expiration date as to when it needs to be used.

CARES could be free-fare stopgap

Matthews said that money could be used temporarily to continue fare-free busing until long-term revenue streams were found.

It was not the first time the CARES Act money had been suggested as a possible solution, as City Council members also pointed to it during a meeting in January .

“I’m still looking at that you have $22 million,” District 2 Councilor Candy Mero-Carlson said at the meeting. “I don’t think it’s far-fetched to say could we do an extended period of fare-free.”

But aside from the temporary funding the CARES Act money may provide, the WRTA should look to the state government, Matthews said, as it is “consistently the largest source of revenue used for operations.”

In the report, the bureau broke down the WRTA’s fiscal 2022 budget, and found that 47.13% of operating funds came from Massachusetts with over $13 million.

And with a new gubernatorial administration interested in improving regional transit authorities through things like increased funding, the WRTA may not have to wait long for those new revenue streams, Matthews said.

There is also an effort by state representatives and a senator, including Rep. David LeBoeuf, to pass "An Act Relative to Fare-free Buses," which would create a regional transit authority advisory board that would oversee the creating and implementation of yearlong, fare-free bus programs throughout Massachusetts.

If that should pass, the WRTA would have at least another year of fare-free funding, the report said.

Fair Share $ another possible source

Additional funding could come from the Fair Share Amendment, which would add an additional 4% tax on annual taxable income in excess of $1 million and fund public education, and infrastructure and transportation. The report said some projects estimated the new surtax could raise nearly $1 billion, some of which could be diverted to regional transit authorities.

There is also an effort to increase funding to the 15 regional transit authorities across the state to $150 million by the Regional Transit Authority Caucus, a group of Massachusetts legislators who represent these communities. It would mark an increase of nearly $55 million from the amount budgeted for fiscal 2023, the report said.

The WRTA could also look to the federal government for further funding, as the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act is projected to lead to a 42% increase in the average amount of federal aid, which is currently $13 billion, the report said. The majority of these funds are dedicated to capital funds, however, rather than operating funds.

Matthews said that there are also some local revenue streams the WRTA could look to as well, such as a sliding-scale system in which bus fares are assessed based on income.

But, he said, with the majority of riders in Worcester coming from low-income households, it would not be as effective as other cities, like Boston, where riders come from more variable-income households.

“A sliding-scale system puts in place requirements for other riders to submit for eligibility for the sliding-scale program, but there's administrative expenses for the RTA, there's difficulty for the riders, you still have to collect fares,” he said. “It's not as simple as opening both doors and having people get on off as quickly as they can.”

The report said that collecting, managing and hiring staff to handle the revenue generated from the farebox could cost the WRTA up to $850,000.

Increase in community funding

Another solution could be for municipal leaders in Central Mass. communities to increase how much the community is assessed for its contribution to the WRTA.

“The assessment structure…there's an equation that goes into effect…a huge factor is how much services are provided,” Matthews said. “But the assessments are limited to a 2 ½ percent increase each year as a maximum.”

Central Mass. communities could look to Lawrence, he said, where the mayor arranged for the city to give a voluntary contribution to the regional transit authority to make two routes important to the community free.

In Worcester, Matthews said, the decision to increase community assessment would come down to the City Council and City Manager Eric Batista.

Universities and employers could potentially provide additional funding, the report said, pointing to a partnership between the regional transit authority in Amherst and the University of Massachusetts, which ensures students and staff ride buses for free as an example.

But while all of these options could provide new revenue streams to continue fare-free busing, the most “likely” source of new funds will be found at the state level, the report said.

“You're presented with a key opportunity here,” Matthews said. “There's a lot happening on the state level financially, both regarding the governor, the Legislature examining and encouraging fare-free service and most importantly, putting money on the table for regional transit authorities.”

