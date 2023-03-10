Open in App
News Channel 34

WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Akira

By Noah Holloway,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4ATRWM_0lEbvcCK00

March 10th – Meet Akira!

Akira is a 8 year-old spayed female dog.

She is a very, very fun and very obedient dog right here.

Akira is not the best with kids. She’s not the best with cats, to our knowledge, and with dogs. Oh, she’s the best friend to them.

If your interested in Akira, she is here at BC Humane Society.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway .

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Winter Weather Advisory for tomorrow
Sullivan, NY4 days ago
8 to 14 inches of snow expected locally
Binghamton, NY12 hours ago
SPCA pets for adoption: This week's pets are all shy kittens and pups. Except for Tank
Orlando, FL9 days ago
SPCA pet adoptions: Some are shy, some are playful. But they all love cuddles
Orlando, FL16 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
Melissa McCarthy's Oscars gown was ruined when Christian Siriano's studio flooded — so he made a new one in days
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Dog frozen to crate inside abandoned home gets second chance at life
Kansas City, MO18 days ago
Casper Humane Society Rescues Dog On Day It was to be Euthanized; Now Up for Adoption
Casper, WY2 days ago
Dog abandoned outside the Mohawk Hudson Humane Society
Menands, NY3 days ago
German shepherds seeking home after owner dies
Port Clinton, OH10 days ago
Best and Worst Dressed Stars at the 2023 Oscars: See the Style Winners and Losers
Los Angeles, CA1 day ago
Closings/cancellations due to storm
Binghamton, NY11 hours ago
The All-You-Can-Eat Prime Rib Buffet in Ohio You Must Try
Newton Falls, OH20 days ago
Hidden Gem Small Town Right in the Middle of Michigan
Ludington, MI4 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy