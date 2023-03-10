WATCH: Adoptable Pet of the Day, meet Akira

March 10th – Meet Akira!

Akira is a 8 year-old spayed female dog.

She is a very, very fun and very obedient dog right here.

Akira is not the best with kids. She’s not the best with cats, to our knowledge, and with dogs. Oh, she’s the best friend to them.

If your interested in Akira, she is here at BC Humane Society.

Adoptable Pet of the Day is sponsored by the Owego and Endicott Agway .

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WIVT - NewsChannel 34.