Open in App
BIN: Black Information Network

Black Stars Who Could Make History At 2023 Oscars

By Jovonne Ledet,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0is2VH_0lEbvCRY00
Photo: Getty Images

Two Black stars are on the cusp of making history at the 2023 Oscars .

On Sunday (March 12), the 95th Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

A number of Black entertainers including Angela Bassett , Rihanna , Brian Tyree Henry , and Tems earned nods at this year's awards. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also landed Oscar nominations for Best Costume Design, Best Visual Effects, Best Makeup & Hairstyling, and Best Original Song.

But an Oscars win for Bassett and Tems would be historic.

Bassett, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Wakanda Forever , could make history as the first actor to ever win for portraying a character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), according to Action Network. Her historic win would follow the film's first installment becoming the first Oscar-winning film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe four years ago.

Sunday could also be a groundbreaking night for Tems as a co-writer of Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" from Wakanda Forever . If the hit takes home the award for Best Original Song, Tems would be the first Nigerian to ever win an Oscar, per Action Network.

Both Bassett and Tems already made history by being nominated, but a win would mark both entertainers' first Oscars.

The Black Information Network is your source for Black News! Get the latest news 24/7 on The Black Information Network. Listen now on the iHeartRadio app or click HERE to tune in live.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Walmart Store to Permanently Close Friday, March 17
Pinellas Park, FL1 day ago
Man Facing More Charges For Running Over Black Neighbor Six Times With Car
Fremont, CA6 days ago
A Black man was found dead after he told his mother he was being chased. Police said there's ‘no reason’ to suspect foul play.
Taylorsville, MS2 days ago
Three grocery stores including Aldi begin closing their doors in days – see all the locations being shuttered up
Lower Burrell, PA1 day ago
Leonardo DiCaprio Reportedly Spent 'Nearly the Entire Night' With This A-List Ex at the Oscars Pre-Party
Los Angeles, CA3 days ago
Florida man serving 400-year prison sentence freed after being exonerated
Fort Lauderdale, FL1 day ago
Taylor Parker is one of 7 women to join Texas Death Row, and the judge wasted no time sending her there immediately
Simms, TX1 day ago
Black Man Jailed For 18 Years After Police Showed Wrong Photo: Prosecutors
Brooklyn, NY6 days ago
Workers Walk Out Of Restaurant Serving Drinks Named 'Negro' & 'Caucasian'
Gettysburg, PA2 days ago
Man Hit Black Victims With Metal Pipe While Spewing Racial Slurs: Police
Santa Monica, CA2 days ago
Racist Video Shows Students Spelling Out & Repeating N-Word In Classroom
Grand Prairie, TX1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy