Black Stars Who Could Make History At 2023 Oscars

Photo: Getty Images

Two Black stars are on the cusp of making history at the 2023 Oscars .

On Sunday (March 12), the 95th Academy Awards will be hosted by Jimmy Kimmel at Dolby Theatre in Hollywood.

A number of Black entertainers including Angela Bassett , Rihanna , Brian Tyree Henry , and Tems earned nods at this year's awards. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever also landed Oscar nominations for Best Costume Design, Best Visual Effects, Best Makeup & Hairstyling, and Best Original Song.

But an Oscars win for Bassett and Tems would be historic.

Bassett, who is nominated for Best Supporting Actress for her role in Wakanda Forever , could make history as the first actor to ever win for portraying a character from the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), according to Action Network. Her historic win would follow the film's first installment becoming the first Oscar-winning film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe four years ago.

Sunday could also be a groundbreaking night for Tems as a co-writer of Rihanna's "Lift Me Up" from Wakanda Forever . If the hit takes home the award for Best Original Song, Tems would be the first Nigerian to ever win an Oscar, per Action Network.

Both Bassett and Tems already made history by being nominated, but a win would mark both entertainers' first Oscars.

