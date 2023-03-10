Open in App
CBS Boston

McCourty: "I only look good in a Pats uniform"

By CBSBoston.com Staff,

5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Vzqj4_0lEbupOK00

Patriots and Jonathan Jones celebrate International Women's Day 02:32

BOSTON -- We still don't know if Devin McCourty will return for a 14th NFL season. But if he does come back, the veteran safety is making it clear that he will only play for the New England Patriots.

Update: We now know that McCourty will not be back for another season, after announcing his retirement Friday afternoon .

McCourty has played all 13 seasons of his career in New England, making big plays for the Patriots defense while also providing leadership as a 12-time team captain. He's an integral part of the team, and it looks like the Patriots are the only team he wants to play for should he continue his career.

That hasn't stopped other players from making a free agent pitch to McCourty. On Thursday night, L.A. Chargers defensive tackle Sebastian Joseph-Day tried his best, tweeting at McCourty, "Dev what's good, I hear you're a free agent is that correct?"

Like McCourty, Joseph-Day also went to Rutgers. But the Scarlett Knight connection wasn't enough to get McCourty thinking about a move out west, as he shot down Joseph-Day's pitch rather quickly.

"I only look good in a pats uniform bro," McCourty tweeted back.

No arguments here. Joseph-Day admitted defeat in another, slightly more colorful Tweet, but said that he respects McCourty's stance.

"Just know the Rutgers connection will thrive out in LA. You can get a head start on some post career stuff in this market, and you can wear some of the sickest jerseys in the NFL," Joseph-Day added .

With that, McCourty poked fun at current Chargers linebacker and former New England teammate Kyle Van Noy.

McCourty will turn 36 in August, but he still played at a high level for the Patriots in 2022. He finished the season with 71 tackles, four interceptions (tied for the most on the team), eight passes defended, and a forced fumble.

If he wants to continue to wear a Patriots uniform, Bill Belichick and company will likely welcome McCourty back with open arms.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
NFL world buzzing over blockbuster Cowboys trade
Dallas, TX1 day ago
This Josh McDaniels-Darren Waller trade tidbit is wild
Boston, MA1 day ago
Former Walmart manager arrested after leaving the store with $135,000 in shopping bag, police say
Joliet, IL4 days ago
A Black man was found dead after he told his mother he was being chased. Police said there's ‘no reason’ to suspect foul play.
Taylorsville, MS2 days ago
‘GOT DAMNNNNNN!!!’: Lakers star LeBron James is drooling over Savannah’s head-turning Oscars Party look
Los Angeles, CA22 hours ago
Donald Trump Asks Rally Crowd If They Don't Like Their Kids And People Have Answers
Davenport, IA1 day ago
Meyers reacts to JuJu's Patriots contact: "Cold world lol"
Boston, MA6 hours ago
Brockton hotel-turned-apartments could be model for homeless housing
Brockton, MA3 hours ago
Suspect wanted for murder of 79-year-old Malden man
Malden, MA3 hours ago
Florida's New College students invited to transfer to Mass. campus
Amherst, MA3 hours ago
Lowell mailman hospitalized after assault; attacks on postal workers rise
Lowell, MA3 hours ago
Ashby cleans up from March nor'easter
Ashby, MA2 hours ago
School closings in Massachusetts and New Hampshire
Boston, MA2 days ago
Grafton home being torn down after SUV crashes into it
Grafton, MA3 hours ago
Video shows school bus with students on board crash into Fall River home
Fall River, MA2 days ago
Nor'easter is gone, but winter is not over yet
Boston, MA11 hours ago
Derry, NH firefighters rush to free girl trapped by falling tree during nor'easter
Derry, NH1 day ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy