CBS Boston

Yoshida's 5-RBI day leads Japan to win over Korea in WBC

By CBS Boston,

3 days ago

TOKYO — New Red Sox outfielder Masataka Yoshida came up huge for Japan in the World Baseball Classic on Friday, going perfect at the plate and driving in five runs in a 13-4 victory over South Korea.

Yoshida -- who signed a five-year, $90 million contract with the Red Sox -- was 3-for-3 with five RBIs for Japan at the Tokyo Dome on Friday. Hitting out of the five-hole, Yoshida had a pair of two-run singles and a sac fly in the victory.

His first two-run single in the top of the third put Japan ahead 4-3 in the third inning and was part of a four-run inning. Yoshida then helped break the game open with another two-run single in the top of the sixth.

It was a solid bounce-back effort from Yoshida, who was 0-for-3 and stranded five runners in Thursday's 8-1 win over China.

Angels superstar Shohei Ohtani had his second straight two-hit game on Friday, as Japan improved to 2-0 in Pool B.

Elsewhere in the WBC, the Czech Republic defeated China 8-5 in the other Group B game as Martin Muzik hit a go-ahead, three-run homer following a double by his brother Matej in a four-run top of the ninth.

In Group A, Cuba beat Panama 13-4 as Yoán Moncada and Yadil Mujica drove in four runs each, and host Taiwan defeated Italy 11-7.

