5 new perfumes to give your mum this Mother’s Day

Mother’s Day is fast approaching on the 19th March, and if you’re not sure what to get your mum this year, you can never go wrong with a bottle of perfume.

While perfume is completely unique to each person, the best women’s perfumes & fragrances are a mixture of floral, fresh and fruity scents, features that are sure to compliment any event or occasion your mum has coming up in the calendar. Picking a scent for another person can be tricky (see how to choose the right perfume for our failsafe tips), so it’s always important to just ask your mum what she likes – or you can take a sneaky look at her current perfume collection!

So far in 2023, there have been a few exciting new fragrances launched from popular brands, including Jo Malone, Marc Jacobs, Elie Saab and more. For those who are struggling to pick the perfect perfume, take a look at these 5 new perfumes that your mum will love this Mother’s Day.

Jo Malone Myrrh & Tonka Cologne Intense

The newest addition to the Jo Malone fragrance range, the Myrrh & Tonka Cologne Intense is a powerful scent, inspired by the Namib desert, the home of myrrh trees. The fragrance has top notes of lavender, base notes of tonka bean and heart notes of Omumbirid myrrh, which has a rich scent of amber. This warming feminine scent also has hints of almond and vanilla, plus the bottle’s design is sleek and classic, just like other Jo Malone fragrances. The Myrrh & Tonka Cologne Intense is available at Jo Malone , John Lewis or Amazon , in 50ml or 100ml, with prices starting at £106.

Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia

Chances are you probably notice the Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia from its anime-inspired advert that features singer and actress, Miley Cyrus. Launched in late 2022, the Gucci Flora Gorgeous Gardenia is a floral sweet scent that’s built around the White Gardenia flower. This perfume has layers of Gardenia andJasmine Grandiflorum notes, with hints of pear blossom and brown sugar. This perfume starts at £60 and comes in 30ml, 50ml and 100ml sizes, that are available to buy at Boots and The Perfume Shop .

Elie Saab Elixir

Another new release for 2023, the Elie Saab Elixir is a sensual, feminine and captivating fragrance, and it comes with a beautiful-looking design with hearts swirled on the bottle. This perfume has notes of mandarin, neroli, iris, love accord and amber, which is powerful and long lasting. Available in 30ml, 50ml or 100ml, prices for the Elie Saab Elixir start at £49 and it’s exclusive to John Lewis today.

Marc Jacobs Perfect

Marc Jacobs perfumes are classic for a reason, and his Daisy collection is loved by many. But if your mum fancies trying something new, the Marc Jacobs Perfect is a new addition to the brand and is an uplifting floral scent from the Perfect range. Marc Jacobs Perfect is a mix of floral and spice, with its notes of pink peppercorn, polygonum, cedarwood and white daffodil, creating layers of light flowers and deep wood. The bottle still has that unmistakable Marc Jacob branding and it’s completed with quirky charms on the perfume lid. Available at Boots and The Perfume Shop , Perfect is available in 50ml or 100ml bottles and prices start at £83.

Paco Rabanne Fame

Yet another new release, Paco Rabanne Fame is an eye-catching bottle and is described as “a new era of femininity”. This vegan-friendly perfume has notes of mango, bergamot, jasmine, sandalwood and vanilla, scents that are known to work well together and compliment one another. What’s great about Paco Rabanne Fame is that the bottle is eco-friendly and it can be refilled, so instead of throwing it away, take it to your nearest fragrance store to have it topped up again and again. The Perfume Shop offers this service and you can buy Fame in 30ml, 50ml or 100ml, starting at £60.