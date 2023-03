JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMIZ)

The Jefferson City Clerk’s office announced on Friday that Randy Hoselton will be withdrawing from the W ard 1 City Council race.

Hoselton completed the candidacy withdrawal form on Thursday. The clerk’s office said his name will still appear on the ballot on April 4 .

Here are the rest of the candidates in the April 4 election:

Mayor

Ron Fitzwater

Ward 1

David Kenma (Incumbent)

Jeff Ahlers

Ward 2

Aaron Mealy

Edith Vogel

Ward 3

Scott Spencer (Incumbent)

Treaka Young

Ward 4

Derrick Spicer (Incumbent)

Ward 5

Alicia Edwards

Mark Schwartz

City Prosecutor Gaylin Carver and Municipal Judge Scott Evans are each running unopposed.

The post Hoselton withdraws from Jefferson City Council Ward 1 race appeared first on ABC17NEWS .