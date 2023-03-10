Open in App
Burleigh County, ND
KX News

It’s the calm before the snow storm in North Dakota

By Keith Darnay,

3 days ago

(KXNET) — Get ready.

It might be a tad windy right now, but this is, in many ways, the calm before a winter snow storm that is expected to start later tonight.

According to the National Weather Service, Burleigh County is included in a blizzard warning starting at midnight and running through Sunday. Depending on how the system moves, The area could be hit with 4 to 10 inches of new, heavy snow and wind gusts up to 55 miles per hour.

Morton County isn’t included in the warning, but since winter storms don’t usually observe county lines, Mandan and the surrounding area is likely to get snow and wind as well.

Morton County, however, is included in a winter weather advisory from 6:00 p.m. tonight until 1:00 p.m. Sunday.

Williston and Minot are also under the blizzard warning.

Overall, the blizzard warning covers an area roughly between Crosby and Bottineau in the northwest and extends diagonally south between Bismarck and Jamestown.

The National Weather Service says everything should calm down by Sunday night.

You can get the latest weather information through the KX Storm Team and through the National Weather Service .

