Open in App
Theodore, AL
See more from this location?
WRBL News 3

Woman who died in head-on crash on U.S. 98 identified as missing woman from Theodore: ALEA

By Brett Greenberg,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1ktlRf_0lEbqWxT00

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the woman who died in a head-on crash on U.S. 98 near the Mississippi-Alabama state line on February 20 .

Tumeka Williams, 47, of Theodore, was reported missing February 22 and was last seen in Mississippi .

ALEA said she was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe when she collided head-on with Johnny G. Jordan, 60, who driving a 2000 GMC Sierra pickup.

The crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. on February 20, roughly 10 miles west of Semmes.

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WRBL.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Mississippi State newsLocal Mississippi State
Mississippi murder suspects arrested in Mobile
Pascagoula, MS4 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
2 dead in Sumter County single vehicle crash
Mobile, AL1 day ago
Man killed in West Mobile roundabout crash
Mobile, AL1 day ago
One dead in fatal crash on Saturday night
Ocean Springs, MS1 day ago
Fairhope man arrested for sending obscene photo to a minor
Fairhope, AL5 hours ago
3 shot, 1 killed during shooting on Overlook Road: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL1 day ago
4 homicide investigations in WKRG viewing area this weekend: What we know
Mobile, AL1 day ago
City of Prichard releases identity of man killed at gas station Saturday night
Prichard, AL1 day ago
UPDATE: Prichard PD release identity of victim in Saturday night shooting
Prichard, AL1 day ago
3 shot in Mobile: 19-year-old killed in parking lot, 2 others likely to survive
Mobile, AL1 day ago
MPD: Car chase ends after suspect crashes into someone’s home
Mobile, AL2 days ago
18-wheeler pursuit on I-10 could have been fatal, says Mobile County Sheriff
Mobile, AL3 days ago
More arrests made in Pascagoula shooting that killed two
Pascagoula, MS2 days ago
Alabama 9-year-old makes heroic 911 call to save woman from burning house
Wilmer, AL2 days ago
One man dead after early morning shooting: Pensacola Police
Pensacola, FL1 day ago
Woman wanted for allegedly abandoning her kids in Texas arrested in Mobile: Police
Mobile, AL4 days ago
Alabama Supreme Court upholds Mobile Murder conviction
Mobile, AL3 days ago
Woman allegedly breaks into ex-boyfriends home, steals his truck: Mobile Police
Mobile, AL5 days ago
Three killed, two injured in crash on Highway 49 in Hattiesburg
Hattiesburg, MS8 days ago
2 students hospitalized after allegedly ingesting ‘gummies’ at Pine Forest High School
Pensacola, FL5 days ago
Fire on decommissioned oil rig on east side of Mobile River
Mobile, AL5 days ago
Fresh damage at historic Mobile cemetery seen following Mardi Gras season
Mobile, AL5 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy