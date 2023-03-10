Woman who died in head-on crash on U.S. 98 identified as missing woman from Theodore: ALEA

MOBILE, Ala. ( WKRG ) — The Alabama Law Enforcement Agency identified the woman who died in a head-on crash on U.S. 98 near the Mississippi-Alabama state line on February 20 .

Tumeka Williams, 47, of Theodore, was reported missing February 22 and was last seen in Mississippi .

ALEA said she was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Tahoe when she collided head-on with Johnny G. Jordan, 60, who driving a 2000 GMC Sierra pickup.

The crash happened at around 8:30 p.m. on February 20, roughly 10 miles west of Semmes.

