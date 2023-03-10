Open in App
Pueblo, CO
The Pueblo Chieftain

Colorado appeals court overturns Pueblo woman's assault conviction

By Justin Reutter, The Pueblo Chieftain,

3 days ago
A Pueblo woman convicted of second-degree assault for allegedly striking a sheriff's deputy with her vehicle in 2019 recently had her conviction overturned by the Colorado Court of Appeals.

Alicia Martinez, 24, sentenced to six years in prison allegedly striking a deputy with her vehicle as she evaded law enforcement during an incident that began in Fremont County and ended in Pueblo West in January 2019. She remains convicted of four counts of vehicular eluding in connection to the incident and received a three-year sentence on each count with those sentences to be served concurrently.

She was found guilty of the assault charge by a Pueblo County jury in January 2020 under a law that criminalizes "violently applying force against a peace officer while in custody."

However, the state appeals court's March 2 ruling found that prosecutors failed to prove Martinez was in custody at the time the alleged assault occurred. The three-judge panel noted in its ruling that Martinez was still not in custody at the time the deputy was struck.

The pursuit occurred on the night of January 19, 2019, when a Fremont County deputy attempted to pull Martinez over for a broken taillight. Although she pulled over in a nearby parking lot, when Fremont County Deputy Daniel Calhoun exited his vehicle, she pulled back onto the road and Calhoun pursued.

"A prolonged high-speed chase ensued," according to the appeals court's summary of the incident.

After Martinez and Calhoun entered Pueblo West traveling eastbound, three Pueblo County sheriff's deputies joined the pursuit. PCSO Deputy Donald Teschner managed to bump Martinez's car with his own, spinning her vehicle to a stop. Teschner then left his vehicle, drawing his service pistol and commanding Martinez to exit her car, but she ignored him and drove off.

Catching up with her in a residential neighborhood, Teschner again hit Martinez's vehicle, causing her to plow through a fence and into a tree.

PCSO Deputy Jason Hanratty exited his vehicle and drew his pistol, commanding Martinez to get out.

But when he stepped toward Martinez’s car, she revved the engine and accelerated forward. Hanratty jumped to the side and, as the car passed him, fired three shots into the driver’s side window. The vehicle came to a stop several yards later, with Martinez wounded and her passenger, 18-year-old Amiliano Apodaca, killed by the gunshots. Officers then detained Martinez.

The 10th Judicial District Attorney's Office later cleared Hanratty of any wrongdoing in the shooting.

Pueblo judicial news:Gregory J. Styduhar appointed chief judge of 10th District, taking over for retiring Eyler

According to the prosecution in Martinez's case, Martinez's actions constituted second-degree assault on Hanratty because as she drove past him, his outstretched hand touched the speeding car.

In a motion appealing her conviction on the charge, Martinez challenged the idea that she was "in custody" at the time her vehicle touched Hanratty.

The appeals court agreed, noting that to affect an arrest, an officer must assert a degree of physical control over the suspect as to "reasonably ensure that the person does not leave," which was not the case at the time Martinez allegedly grazed Hanratty's hand with her car.

"The People contend that the officers’ collective efforts were sufficient to prove that Martinez was 'in custody' at the time of the assault," the judges wrote in their decision. "In support, the People point to the fact that (1) Teschner executed a PIT maneuver that caused the vehicle to stop, and (2) the officers tried to “box in” her vehicle with their three cars. Such efforts, they claim, established “a level of physical control over [Martinez] so as to reasonably ensure that [she did] not leave.

"We are unpersuaded," they wrote.

"Martinez was actively evading the officers’ attempts to physically control her when the alleged assault occurred — just as she had done throughout the chase. Indeed, she was literally driving away from them at the time Hanratty’s hand grazed her vehicle. While the officers went to great lengths to stop Martinez, they were unable to effectuate an arrest until she was wounded and ceased driving."

More on Pueblo public safety:Pueblo police: Security camera caught men who cornered, killed victim early Saturday

The court stated that they believed Martinez was not in custody until a deputy grabbed her arms and told her she was under arrest. The judges further stated that before an individual is considered to be "in custody," applying violent force against a police officer can constitute resisting arrest but not second-degree assault.

The court declined to address other concerns raised in Martinez's motion on the grounds that the conviction was vacated because the prosecution failed to prove she was in custody at the time of the alleged assault.

Questions, comments, or story tips? Contact Justin at jreutterma@gannett.com. Follow him on Twitter @jayreutter1.

