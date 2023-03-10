Open in App
Great Bend, KS
KSNT News

Man who has made 52 trips to jail sought in hit-and-run

By Wil Day,

3 days ago

GREAT BEND, Kan. (KSNW) — A man who has made 52 trips in and out of the Barton County Jail is being sought after he ran away from a crash that seriously injured two people Thursday evening.

It happened shortly before 9 p.m. in the 5600 block of Railroad Avenue, just south of Great Bend, according to Barton County Sheriff Brian Bellendir. Timothy Chism was headed west in a Dodge Caravan when he crossed the center line and struck a Chevy Equinox driven by Amanda Staub of Hudson.

Family starts fundraiser for loss of former Police Chief

Chism fled on foot while Staub and her passenger, a Great Bend woman, were transported to KU Healthcare Systems in Great Bend for treatment. Staub later had to be airlifted to a Wichita hospital for treatment.

Chism is being sought by the sheriff’s office for felony leaving the scene of an accident and other charges. Sheriff Bellendir says Chism has been booked into jail a previous 52 times and was out on parole at the time of the crash.

Timothy Chism, courtesy Barton County Sheriff

Anyone who spots Chism should call 911 immediately.

