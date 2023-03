The Chicago Cubs will faceoff against their crosstown rivals the White Sox on Friday in Cactus League action.

The Chicago Cubs will face their crosstown rivals the White Sox on Friday. The Cubs showed up offensively on Thursday when they had a huge sixth inning against the Cincinnati Reds in which they hit three home runs to come roaring back.

It was such a display that star shortstop Dansby Swanson could not contain himself while on camera and got the entire dugout fired up!

Chicago is hoping that they continue to click as a squad heading into the 2023 MLB season. There are high hopes for the season and the foundation is being laid right now in MLB Spring Training.

First pitch is slated for 2:05 p.m. CST.

It will be televised in the Chicago market on the Marquee Sports Network.

If you are in not in market, the game will be streamed live on MLB.tv.

You can also watch it on fuboTV with a free trial by signing up here !

Additionally, the game will be broadcast on the radio or you can listen to it on the MLB app.

Here are how the Cubs line up against the White Sox:

Nick Madrigal 4

Ian Happ 7

Cody Bellinger 8

Eric Hiosmer 3

Edwin Rios 5

Luis Torrens DH

Mike Tauchman 9

Zach McKinstry 6

Tucker Barnhart 2

Drew Smyly SP

More From SI's Inside The Cubs

Make sure to follow Inside the Cubs on Twitter !