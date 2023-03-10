Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno’s family presented with IAFF Medal of Honor

BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — Following emotional remembrances by family, friends, and city officials Friday at St. Joseph Cathedral, the family of fallen Buffalo firefighter Jason Arno was presented with the International Association of Firefighters Medal of Honor.

The IAFF Medal of Honor is given to family members of firefighters who lost their lives in the line of duty.

The honor was presented by James Slevin, 1st District Vice President, IAFF. He was joined by Buffalo Fire Fighters Local 282 President Vincent Ventresca.

Arno’s name will be inscribed on the Fallen Firefighter Memorial in Colorado Springs in 2024. The memorial honors fallen firefighters in the United States and Canada that made the ultimate sacrifice while serving in the line of duty.

Arno, 37, was a three-year member of the Buffalo Fire Department. He died while battling a four-alarm structure fire on Main Street in Buffalo’s Theatre District on March 1. He leaves behind a wife and 3-year-old daughter.

Arno’s cause of death is still under investigation.

To view News 4’s coverage of Friday’s funeral, click here.

