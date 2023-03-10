Open in App
Athlon Sports

Sean McVay Makes Clear Statement About His Future With Rams

By Mitchell Forde,

5 days ago

As a frustrating 2022 season for the Los Angeles Rams wound to a close, rumors swirled that head coach Sean McVay wanted out. McVay himself has acknowledged that he considered stepping away from his post to work in television.

But McVay, still the youngest head coach in the league at 37 years old, ultimately decided to return for the 2023 season — as did quarterback Matthew Stafford and star defensive lineman Aaron Donald.

Now, McVay has clarified that flirtation with retirement won't be an annual tradition. He told Jourdan Rodrigue of the Athletic that he's committed to coaching the Rams "for years to come."

“You want to make sure you’re making a decision … for years to come," McVay said. "I’m committed to not having this become ‘a story’ every year. I don’t take that lightly.”

McVay has coached the Rams for the past six seasons, leading the franchise to two Super Bowls during that time. He's under contract through 2026, although the option to retire will remain on the table.

McVay will hope the Rams can re-energize him by bouncing back from an injury-plagued 2022 season. Due in part to injuries to Stafford, Donald and star wide receiver Cooper Kupp, the defending Super Bowl champions lost nine of their last 11 games and finished 5-12.

While McVay said the Rams "have a lot of work ahead of us" to return to the top of the NFC in 2023, per ProFootballTalk , the fact that Stafford, Donald, Kupp and himself are all expected to be back next season should put the team back onto the short list of Super Bowl contenders.

