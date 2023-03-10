Open in App
Chicago, IL
On Tap Sports Net

Blackhawks' Connor Murphy to Miss Next 2 Games

By Ryan Sikes,

5 days ago

The veteran defenseman has played in all 64 Blackhawks' games this season.

The Chicago Blackhawks will be without one of their veteran mainstays on defense this weekend. Connor Murphy is dealing with a family matter , which will cause him to miss the Hawks' back-to-back slate against the Florida teams.

The Blackhawks saw a slew of departures at the NHL trade deadline , but Murphy stayed put despite drawing some interest.

Appearing in all 64 games this season, the 29-year-old has been a steady presence for a rebuilding Chicago team. In his sixth season with the Blackhawks, Murphy has 10 points (five goals, five assists) and averages 19:26 of ice time.

With Connor Murphy sidelined, Filip Roos will draw into the lineup. The Blackhawks recalled the rookie defenseman from the Rockford IceHogs on Thursday.

Roos has split time between the Blackhawks and IceHogs this season, appearing in 15 games at the NHL level. He has three points (one goal, two assists) in those contests and nine points (three goals, six assists) in 29 games at the AHL level.

The Chicago Blackhawks visit the Florida Panthers on Friday to kick off their weekend in the Sunshine State. Puck drop is at 6 PM CT and the game will air on NBC Sports Chicago .

