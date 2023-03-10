Open in App
Nashville, TN
See more from this location?
ESPN

Titans moving on from starting C Ben Jones, source confirms

By Turron Davenport,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3jZYfS_0lEbg4vq00

NASHVILLE, Tenn. -- The Tennessee Titans are releasing center Ben Jones , a source confirmed to ESPN on Friday.

Releasing Jones saves the Titans $3.7 million in salary-cap space, though they will be stuck with $4.6 million in dead money.

After signing with the Titans as a free agent in 2016, Jones started 96 out of 97 games for Tennessee over the next six seasons but then played in only 12 games in 2022 while being chosen for his first Pro Bowl.

Jones, 33, suffered two concussions last season, the second of which landed him on injured reserve Dec. 22.

He is the fifth veteran player -- a list that includes longtime left tackle Taylor Lewan -- to be released by the Titans, who have shed $41.4 million in cap space. Tennessee is also expected to release veteran outside linebacker Bud Dupree when the new league year starts Wednesday, which will clear up an additional $9.5 million in cap space.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Report: Star RB being shopped in trade talks
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
Justin Fields reacts to Bears trading for DJ Moore
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Stephen A. Smith says he has personal beef with this NBA star
Dallas, TX1 day ago
Larry Hughes recalls when a women let Michael Jordan hold her 12-month old baby with a lit cigar - 'She forced her kid into MJ’s hands'
Washington, DC1 day ago
Hawks' Trae Young refuses to 'Fred VanVleet' officials after loss
Atlanta, GA23 hours ago
NFL World Reacts To Blockbuster Dolphins Trade News
Miami, FL1 day ago
Why Freddie Freeman is playing against the U.S. tonight instead of for Team USA
Los Angeles, CA12 hours ago
Source: Bills agree with ex-Cowboys OL Connor McGovern
Buffalo, NY4 hours ago
CBS Sports sends Vikings and Justin Jefferson top receiver prospect
Minneapolis, MN1 day ago
How strategy for Panthers, Bears changes after No. 1 pick trade
Chicago, IL2 days ago
Vikings restructure contract of Chris Reed, save close to $1 million
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
Celtics' Marcus Smart fined for actions vs. Hawks, Trae Young
Boston, MA2 hours ago
Falcons make Chris Lindstrom NFL's highest-paid guard
Atlanta, GA7 hours ago
Former NBA Star Reportedly Emerging For College Job
Atlanta, GA10 hours ago
Sources: Georgia Tech finalizing Damon Stoudamire hire
Atlanta, GA6 hours ago
Wichita State set to fire coach Isaac Brown, per sources
Wichita, KS2 days ago
Cardinals rookie Jordan Walker hurt on slide, leaves game
Saint Louis, MO1 day ago
Interim GM Daniel Briere says Flyers won't be a 'quick fix'
Philadelphia, PA1 day ago
Atlanta 'Cop City' Activist Had Hands Up When Fatally Shot By Police, Family Lawyers Say
Atlanta, GA2 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy