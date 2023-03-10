Open in App
ESPN

Jon Rahm withdraws from Players Championship due to illness

By Mark Schlabach,

3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AQF2S_0lEbg1Hf00

PONTE VEDRA BEACH, Fla. -- World No. 1 golfer Jon Rahm withdrew from the Players Championship shortly before the start of the second round at TPC Sawgrass on Friday because of a stomach illness, according to the PGA Tour.

Rahm, from Spain, carded a 1-under 71 in the first round on Thursday. He was scheduled to play with Rory McIlroy and Scottie Scheffler for the second straight day. The marquee group was set to tee off at 12:56 p.m. ET on Friday.

Rahm has been the hottest golfer on the planet, winning five times in his previous nine worldwide starts, including three times on the PGA Tour -- Sentry Tournament of Champions, the American Express and the Genesis.

Rahm looked well on his way to making it four victories since January when he grabbed the first-round lead with a 7-under 65 at last week's Arnold Palmer Invitational, but he carded a 4-over 76 on Saturday before shooting even par Sunday to tie for 39th. It ended his streak of 10 straight top-10 finishes in worldwide starts and was his worst finish since tying for 55th at the Genesis Scottish Open in July.

Scheffler, who is ranked No. 2 in the world, has a good chance to regain the No. 1 spot in the Official World Golf Ranking if he plays well this weekend. He would regain the No. 1 ranking if he finishes in the top five, according to the OWGR. He was tied for fifth after posting a 4-under 68 in the first round.

According to the OWGR, McIlroy or Scheffler would move to No. 1 with a victory Sunday. McIlroy was 4 over after the first round and was in danger of missing the cut.

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Jordan Spieth gifts fan who saved errant tee shot from going in water, helped him make cut: 'Sorry & thanks!'
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL2 days ago
Prize money payouts for each PGA Tour player at the 2023 Players Championship
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL1 day ago
Why Freddie Freeman is playing against the U.S. tonight instead of for Team USA
Los Angeles, CA13 hours ago
College baseball umpire’s absolutely terrible calls going viral
Itta Bena, MS2 days ago
2023 Players Championship prize money, purse: Payout, winner's share, $25 million breakdown at TPC Sawgrass
Ponte Vedra Beach, FL1 day ago
LOOK: Gigantic Alligator Stares Down Golfers on Florida Golf Course
Sebring, FL22 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy