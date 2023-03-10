Ja Morant was investigated over alleged confrontation at high school

Ja Morant has been away from the Memphis Grizzlies in the wake of the gun video he shared on social media, and information about a new alleged incident he was involved in last year has now surfaced.

Morant was investigated by police last September over an alleged confrontation at a high school, according to a police report obtained by TMZ . The incident took place on Sept. 22 at Houston High School in Tennessee, where Morant’s younger sister is a student.

Witnesses told police that Morant’s sister got into a verbal altercation with another student during which the two students called one another “b–ch.” Morant’s sister informed Ja about the exchange, and witnesses said Ja, Ja’s mother and father, Ja’s daughter and a group of adult males entered the gym a short while later.

Police say Morant’s mother, Jamie Morant, went up to a group of students and asked, “Which one of y’all called her a b–ch?” Officers who were present stepped in and told Jamie not to cause a scene, but one of the men who was with Ja walked toward the students.

Witnesses said the man slapped a phone out of a student’s hand who was trying to take a photo of Ja. The man reportedly told the student he will “beat y’alls a–.” A witness claimed that man was “about to pull a gun,” but police never observed a firearm. Everyone eventually left the gym without further incident.

The following day, the mother of the student who was involved in the confrontation with Morant’s sister wanted to press charges for intimidation and harassment against Ja and all other parties involved. Jamie Morant also wanted to press charges against the student who allegedly got into it with her daughter.

Police investigated Morant for simple assault and intimidation, but no charges were filed. Grizzlies head of security Kevin Helms came to the school to discuss the incident. Police said all parties were issued a verbal trespass warning at the request of the school’s principal.

Morant has been involved in numerous off-court incidents and keeps finding himself compromising situations. The most recent was when he flashed a gun in an Instagram live video , which could lead to a suspension from the NBA.

