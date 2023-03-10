Open in App
Memphis, TN
See more from this location?
Larry Brown Sports

Ja Morant was investigated over alleged confrontation at high school

By Steve DelVecchio,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=28NV0l_0lEbcWSX00

Feb 2, 2023; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant (12) reacts after a play during the first half against the Cleveland Cavaliers at Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-USA TODAY Sports

Ja Morant has been away from the Memphis Grizzlies in the wake of the gun video he shared on social media, and information about a new alleged incident he was involved in last year has now surfaced.

Morant was investigated by police last September over an alleged confrontation at a high school, according to a police report obtained by TMZ . The incident took place on Sept. 22 at Houston High School in Tennessee, where Morant’s younger sister is a student.

Witnesses told police that Morant’s sister got into a verbal altercation with another student during which the two students called one another “b–ch.” Morant’s sister informed Ja about the exchange, and witnesses said Ja, Ja’s mother and father, Ja’s daughter and a group of adult males entered the gym a short while later.

Police say Morant’s mother, Jamie Morant, went up to a group of students and asked, “Which one of y’all called her a b–ch?” Officers who were present stepped in and told Jamie not to cause a scene, but one of the men who was with Ja walked toward the students.

Witnesses said the man slapped a phone out of a student’s hand who was trying to take a photo of Ja. The man reportedly told the student he will “beat y’alls a–.” A witness claimed that man was “about to pull a gun,” but police never observed a firearm. Everyone eventually left the gym without further incident.

The following day, the mother of the student who was involved in the confrontation with Morant’s sister wanted to press charges for intimidation and harassment against Ja and all other parties involved. Jamie Morant also wanted to press charges against the student who allegedly got into it with her daughter.

Police investigated Morant for simple assault and intimidation, but no charges were filed. Grizzlies head of security Kevin Helms came to the school to discuss the incident. Police said all parties were issued a verbal trespass warning at the request of the school’s principal.

Morant has been involved in numerous off-court incidents and keeps finding himself compromising situations. The most recent was when he flashed a gun in an Instagram live video , which could lead to a suspension from the NBA.

The post Ja Morant was investigated over alleged confrontation at high school appeared first on Larry Brown Sports .

Expand All
Read in NewsBreak
Comments / 0
Add a Comment
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Local Tennessee State newsLocal Tennessee State
Six Dead as Gunman Goes on Rampage in Small Mississippi Town
Arkabutla, MS24 days ago
Most Popular newsMost Popular
Arkansas Releases Statement Following Ugly Incident Between Assistant and Kentucky Student Reporter
Fayetteville, AR2 days ago
Gilbert Arenas Says Ja Morant Is A 'Philanthropist' For 'Donating' $50,000 To A Local Community
Memphis, TN1 day ago
Tempers flare after outrageous called third strike ends college game
Itta Bena, MS2 days ago
Son follows in father's footsteps to become great basketball player
Minneapolis, MN2 days ago
This smiling Texas woman allegedly abandoned her 3-year-old son and 12-year-old daughter for more than a month
Roman Forest, TX4 days ago
Leaked video of LSU student Madison Brooks before her death is ‘shameful,’ mom’s attorney says
Baton Rouge, LA16 days ago
Parents of slain Alabama woman: Brandon Miller still playing is ‘unimaginable’
Tuscaloosa, AL17 days ago
Video: Marcus Smart takes down Trae Young in heated altercation
Boston, MA1 day ago
Felton Spencer, former Knicks center, dead at 55
Louisville, KY12 hours ago
Bill Walton Under Fire for Derogatory and ‘Inexcusable’ Commentary During Pac-12 Tournament
Tempe, AZ2 days ago
Epic stare down leads to wild NBA brawl
Denver, CO2 days ago
Florida man shoots tenant after finding him in bed with his teenage daughter
Cape Coral, FL1 day ago
‘Dances With Wolves’ Actor Nathan Chasing Horse Faces 19 Counts of Abuse in Four Nevada Jurisdictions
Las Vegas, NV18 days ago
Grand jury indicts former University of Kentucky student accused of racist attack
Lexington, KY19 days ago
Girl kidnapped after Warren Jeffs' 'revelation' found safe in North Dakota
Minot, ND29 days ago
‘I’m not friends with anybody’: D’Angelo Russell spills on relationship with ex-Lakers teammate Julius Randle
Los Angeles, CA21 hours ago
Marcus Smart Ejected After Dragging Trae Young to Ground in Scuffle
Boston, MA2 days ago
Deelishis Mourns The Loss Of Her Niece, 1 Of 3 Students Fatally Shot At Michigan State University
East Lansing, MI27 days ago

Comments / 0

Community Policy