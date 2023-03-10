Man Finds Vintage 1970s Hot Dog Cooker That Comes with a Genius Feature

The Arena Media Brands, LLC and respective content providers to this website may receive compensation for some links to products and services on this website.

We’re a country that loves its hot dogs. Hog dogs are great for cookouts or just a simple lunch at home. But the method of cooking your hot dog might be different than what we were using back in the 1970s.

TikTok content creator @flavorgod shared a video of himself using a vintage 1970s hot dog cooker. They just don't make things like this anymore.

We love food gadgets. Where would we be without our air fryers, can openers, or fancy mixers? We’d be using methods that take more time and energy. Thanks to electricity, we don’t have to use more effort to accomplish a cooking task. While today's technology is nicer than in previous decades, some things can’t be imitated. The vintage hot dog cooker might seem outdated, but at least they were considering how hot dogs could be cooked. Plus, this hot dog cooker steamed the buns. We can’t be mad about that. However, he wasn’t satisfied with the taste. Perhaps that’s why hog dog cookers aren’t used today.

Let’s see how the TikTokers responded to this video. User @Angela Dixie asked, “How many hot dogs were people eating!” @God Of Nutella replied, “Why tf would you want soggy steamed buns?” @JKoko83 wrote, “The iconic 70s orange power light.” @Paul Weber admitted, “I love this content. It’s fascinating how people used to cut things. Flavorgod, I may have to buy some spices.”

Well, the TikTokers aren’t fans of the steamed hot dog buns, either. We’d probably skip inserting them and just cook the hot dogs. If you found this video entertaining, visit @flavorgod’s TikTok channel. You never know what you’ll find.

For more Delishably updates, be sure to follow us on Google News !