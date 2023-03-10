Open in App
ABC7 Fort Myers

Dickey’s Deep Thoughts: Daylight Saving Time Returns

By Meteorologist Jim Dickey,

5 days ago

Yes, it’s that time of year again.

Daylight Saving Time returns early Sunday morning, meaning at 2 a.m., clocks will jump forward 1 hour.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=05sHrU_0lEbbp0100

We’ve been changing clocks twice a year in the US for nearly 60 years now, starting with the passage of the Uniform Time Act in 1966. The thought behind the clock change was to save energy — basically, with the sun going down later in the day, shifting clocks forward one hour with it would reduce the time homeowners would have to have their lights on before going to bed.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0GxvZ7_0lEbbp0100

But what if we stopped changing the clocks? What would that mean for SWFL, and why haven’t we stopped doing this already? Meteorologist Jim Dickey Gets You More in this morning’s Deep Thoughts!

