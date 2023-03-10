Weekly Instagram Recap: Celebrating International Women’s Day

Happy birthday to Hailey Clauson and welcome to the SI Swimsuit family, Ellie Thumann.

Chrissy Teigen, Hailey Clauson and Alexis Ren. Gotham/Getty Images, Alexander Tamargo/Getty Images and Frazer Harrison/Getty Images

We celebrate our SI Swimsuit models on International Women’s Day and every day. This week was an exciting one!

Melissa Wood-Tepperberg and Katie Austin shared sweet and inspiring messages on March 8. Ellie Thumann joined the SI Swimsuit Family as the newest 2023 rookie .

Hailey Clauson celebrated a birthday, while Ally Courtnall released a set of beautiful maternity photos.

A ton happened this week, and it was hard to keep up. Here’s a recap of some of our favorite Instagram posts from current and former SI Swimsuit models.

Camille Kostek

The 2019 magazine cover star cozied up on a beach chair for a stunning black-and-white photo shoot.

Brooks Nader

The 2023 SI Swimsuit model is officially the queen of Paris Fashion Week. Her looks have been showstopping.

Chrissy Teigen

The mom of three debuted brand new copper locks, and we’re obsessed. Could this be the newest spring hair trend?

Melissa Wood-Tepperberg

The 2023 rookie shared an inspiring message and adorable series of recent and throwback photos with her 4-year-old daughter, Elanor.

Katie Austin

The fitness influencer raised her glass to the “strong females” in her support system.

Hailey Clauson

Our 2023 model turned 28 in style this week. Happy Birthday, Hailey!

Ally Courtnall

The Swim Search model casually dropped the most stunning and ethereal maternity pics. Thank you for blessing our IG feeds.

Sixtine Rouyre

The TikTok star went to a body painting studio and the results are absolutely gorgeous. She vlogged the whole process as well.

Ellie Thumann

The newest 2023 rookie celebrated the exciting news with a bottle of champagne and her best friends in Hawai’i. Welcome to the family, Ellie!

Alexis Ren

Name a better duo than Ren and Peranza . You cant. The 2018 SI Swimsuit model and the photographer always nail their creative at-home photo shoots .

