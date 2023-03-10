Mom’s Tips for How to Deal With Whining Are Genius

If there's one thing that most parents of small children will agree is super challenging to deal with, it would probably be whining . All kids do it, apparently, no matter how they've been parented or what their personalities are like. Likewise, all parents are driven crazy by the sound of it and would do anything to make it stop.

It can be really hard to know the right way to respond to whining, because doing the wrong thing can make the whining escalate very, very quickly. In this super helpful video from @theparentingreframe , a mom and parenting expert talks about the steps you need to take as a parent when your kid is whining and all your buttons have been pushed.

Pausing, acknowledging, responding, reflecting. Easy enough steps to follow, right? Having the language to help validate their experience is really beneficial, because it can be hard to know what to say. What DOES it mean for you when your child whines? That's such an incredibly important question to ask yourself, because the answer dictates why you respond the way you do. It's definitely something to think about.

Such a common parenting struggle! The good news is, eventually they really do stop whining. Although they start up again when they're tweens.

