Budget stops Santa Fe from moving forward with indoor soccer team

SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – After reviewing a proposal from the professional arena soccer team, officials with the City of Santa Fe have said they do not currently have the money in the budget to have a soccer team play at the Genoveva Chavez Community Center. The city says the funds needed for new jobs and investments into materials and equipment are not possible in the budget for the next fiscal year.

The city announced they would be joining the Major Arena Soccer League back in December 2022, with their premiere season beginning in December 2023. “Unfortunately, we got ahead of ourselves because we want to create more soccer opportunities in Santa Fe,” said Mayor Alan Webber. “We’ve been trying hard to see if it could work, but after conducting a comprehensive review of existing GCCC programming, listening to the ice community, and assessing our many competing recreation needs, we’ve come to the conclusion that the soccer team won’t work at the ice rink at this time.”

Mayor Webber says he believes an arena soccer team would be good for the community and wants to continue to look for another venue for the proposed soccer team to play.

