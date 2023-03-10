Open in App
Wyoming State
KIFI Local News 8

US 189/191 Hoback Canyon to close Friday

By News Team,

3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4BZrqV_0lEbOVI000

JACKSON, Wyo. (KIFI) - The Wyoming Department of Transportation has scheduled a closure of US 191/189 through Hoback Canyon for Friday, March 10, 2023 at 2:00 p.m. for avalanche mitigation.

The closure is expected to last two hours, but results from mitigation efforts may increase or decrease that timeframe. Reduced visibility, winter driving conditions, and increasing avalanche hazard may force an earlier closure.

Dial 511 or go to www.wyoroad.info for updated weather and road conditions. Sign up for automated email and text alerts with 511 notify at www.wyoroad.info .

