Wilmington, NC
Entrepreneur

Car Breaches Airport Fence, Crashes Through Terminal in North Carolina

By Emily Rella,

5 days ago

A car crash in an airport might seem unlikely, but it became a scary reality at one North Carolina airport Thursday.

The New Hanover County Sheriff's Office in North Carolina reported that the driver of a white compact car drove onto the tarmac at Wilmington International Airport before crashing through the doors and glass of one of the terminals, where he was detained by local officers.

The incident, which happened around 7 p.m. EST, resulted in the car being completely smashed inward leaving the front windshield broken.

Wilmington International Airpot (ILM) confirmed the event via Twitter late Thursday evening, maintaining that no one was injured during the incident and that the airport was expected to operate as usual beginning Friday morning.

However, TSA told local outlet WECT that one TSA agent suffered "minor" injuries during the incident and was brought to the hospital.

The suspect, who has been identified as Tray Anthony Dvorak, is being held on a $50,000 bond.

Dvorak has been charged with assault with a deadly weapon on a government official, speeding to elude arrest, trespassing on airport property, disorderly conduct and resisting/obstructing/delaying a government official.

He is expected to make a virtual court appearance Friday afternoon.

