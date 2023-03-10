Open in App
Bethlehem, PA
Times Leader

H.S. Basketball: State basketball games involving WVC teams moved to Saturday

By John Erzar,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=13slIV_0lEbNTUL00

Three PIAA state basketball games involving Wyoming Valley Conference teams were postponed Friday due to the possibility of inclement weather. All three were moved to Saturday.

The Class 3A boys game Nanticoke Area at Bethlehem Catholic was moved to 4:30 p.m. Saturday. Two Class 3A girls games were also shifted to Saturday. Lake-Lehman vs. Pen Argyl will be 6 p.m. at Moravian Academy in Bethlehem. Holy Redeemer at Mount Carmel will be at 4 p.m.

The Class 6A girls game Abington at Wyoming Valley West was previously moved to 3 p.m. Saturday. It was also scheduled for Friday.

