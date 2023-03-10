Out on a Limb: Genealogists, resist ‘confirmation bias’

While the use of DNA testing to find ancestors and other relatives is a huge benefit to genealogists, we still have to exercise caution as we interpret our results.

That is the message of Blaine Bettinger in a talk he gave at RootsTech 2023 just days ago.

“DNA has its own benefits and limitations,” says Bettinger in a video from the conference (available free online).

The results of a DNA test, he points out, constitute a “record,” just like the paper ones to which we are accustomed. But, “every record type has limitations,” he adds.

Few people (if any) better understand the use of DNA testing in genealogy than Bettinger. He’s a professional genealogist, author of the blog “The Genetic Genealogist” and a well-traveled speaker.

He’s no stranger to Wyoming Valley, having given two talks several years ago at a genealogy event held by the Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society.

While his hour-long RootsTech presentation is too comprehensive to cover here, I’d like to mention the very first point he brings up – one that can derail even the best-intentioned genealogist. That is “confirmation bias,” or the tendency of a genealogist to reject even the merest suggestion that challenges an existing belief about one’s ancestry.

Genealogists work hard to identify ancestors and to pile up facts about them – birth, location, employment, family, emigration, burial. Naturally, we feel satisfaction when we believe we have nailed down all these facts from generations past.

But, Bettinger cautions us, we must never close our minds to the possibility that a “fact” we believe might need adjustment, or might need to be scrapped entirely.

He asks us to look to the sciences, where it is routine to seek problems and flaws in what we have found and to keep challenging even solidly held ideas.

Through his talk, Bettinger poses questions for genealogists – questions designed to help us challenge and refine our work, identifying weaknesses and potential errors.

For instance, he asks us to determine the completeness of a family tree we are working on. Are there gaps that might undercut it? Questions abound. Are our “conclusions” about relationships based on dangerously small elements of our DNA? What happens if we begin to find a “pile-up region,” meaning a lot of people with a significant amount of DNA shared with us?

Well, look up this eye-opening talk for yourself in the videos from RootsTech 2023. Reserve an hour, maximize your picture and take notes. Once you’ve digested the talk, go on to others, whether by Bettinger or additional speakers, and from previous years as well.

You’ll have a front-row seat for some of the best genealogy teaching and advice you’ll ever get.

Genealogical Society : The collection of historic yearbooks from regional high schools and colleges at the Northeast Pennsylvania Genealogical Society (North Franklin Street in Wilkes-Barre) continues to grow.

Need to check a graduation date? Want a photo of an ancestor? Join up, because access is limited to members. Visit the society’s website for membership information.

Black historical experience in New York City: The Lower East Side Tenement Museum, at Broome and Orchard streets, is offering a new walking tour, this one highlighting the Black experience in the area where so many immigrants of all origins got their start.

Reservations are necessary for the various walking tours as well as for the tours of the numerous apartments showing how various ethnicities lived in their first generations in America. For contact information, go to the museum’s website.

***

Tom Mooney is a Times Leader genealogy writer. Reach him at tommooney42@gmail.com.