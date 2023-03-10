Open in App
Arizona State
Patriots reportedly attending workout for returning star NFL receiver

By Jordy McElroy,

5 days ago
Representatives for the New England Patriots are reportedly in Arizona on Friday to watch former All-Pro receiver Odell Beckham Jr.’s workout.

Beckham missed the entire 2022 season after tearing his ACL at Super Bowl LVI.

The Patriots attending the workout is significant considering they could lose their leading receiving target, Jakobi Meyers, in free agency. Along with offensive tackle and cornerback, receiver is a major area of need for the team within an offensive unit that clearly struggled last season.

Beckham, 30, made some big plays for the Los Angeles Rams on their way to winning a Super Bowl. So he could be an upgrade for the Patriots on the outside, assuming everything checks out with his health.

When speaking with media members back in 2022, he admitted to being “very, very, very” close to signing with the Patriots in the past.

Fans always dreamed of seeing Beckham catch passes from Tom Brady when he was in New England. Perhaps it’ll be from Mac Jones now instead.

