BGSU men's basketball forward Agee enters transfer portal

BOWLING GREEN — Bowling Green State University men’s basketball junior Rashaun Agee has entered the transfer portal, less than a week after Michael Huger was fired as the Falcons’ head coach .

Agee, a 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward, averaged 9.9 points and team highs of 5.7 rebounds and 1.1 blocks in his lone season for the Falcons. He was among the Mid-American Conference leaders in blocks per game.

Agee, who played the 2021-22 season at Casper Community College in Wyoming, appeared in 30 games with four starts for BGSU. He averaged just over 18 minutes per contest.

BGSU went 11-20 overall, including 5-13 in the MAC, during the 2022-23 campaign. The Falcons parted ways with Huger two days after a season-ending 92-58 loss at Ohio on March 3.