Sanibel, FL
ABC7 Fort Myers

Two disaster recovery centers will close in Lee County

By Alexia Tsiropoulos,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=39trgB_0lEbFQ7q00

LEE COUNTY, Fla. — It is the last day to visit a FEMA site in Pine Island and Sanibel.

They are closing their doors permanently now, five months after Ian. Since the storm, residents were able to come to Phillips community park to obtain information and guidance.

Others in Sanibel could meet with FEMA staff at the community church off Periwinkle Way.

Much of this area was torn to pieces from hurricane Ian’s strong winds and flooding. Many had nowhere else to go but to FEMA disaster sites.

Now, these two locations are permanently closing their doors after 6 p.m. Friday. They do say survivors can still reach out for help if they need it.

The deadline to apply for FEMA assistance post-hurricane Ian has also passed. But you can contact FEMA through email or their helpline.

You can reach out for help with understanding FEMA decisions, application status, changing contact info, and getting in touch with nonprofits who can come to you during this continued recovery process.

Although these two sites are closing, FEMA says a mobile disaster recovery center is planning to make stops in Pine Island.

Although they have not mentioned a date or location just yet.

For more information on recovery centers, visit here.

