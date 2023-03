dotesports.com

Janna buffed in TFT Set 8.5 PBE patch, 5-piece Hacker and Prankster 4 added By Danny Forster, 5 days ago

By Danny Forster, 5 days ago

The first week of testing for Teamfight Tactics Set 8.5 is wrapping up today with a significant PBE patch that contains “spicy changes,” according to ...