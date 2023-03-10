Open in App
San Antonio, TX
Inside The Spurs

Nikola Jokic's Nuggets vs. Spurs GAMEDAY Preview: How to Watch, Injury Report, Betting Odds

By Lance Roberson,

5 days ago

The San Antonio Spurs host the Denver Nuggets at the AT&T Center on Friday night. Officially ineligible for the 2023 playoffs, how will the Spurs respond?

As the race for the Western Conference NBA postseason intensifies, the rebuilding San Antonio Spurs' plan is coming to fruition.

Friday night sees the Spurs matchup against the No. 1 seed Denver Nuggets. While the odds don't fall in San Antonio's favor, Denver fell to the Chicago Bulls 117-96 on Wednesday. However, considering the Spurs' record and recent outings against the Houston Rockets, another blowout loss may be on the horizon.

Officially out of the playoff race , the Spurs have nothing to play for besides internal growth and lottery balls . Dropping consecutive games to the Rockets by a combined 44 points, it's hard to imagine the Spurs making any contest a close match. Although the Nuggets embarrassingly lost to the Bulls, the law of basketball averages suggests they are due for a blowout victory. After the Nuggets' last two blowout losses,  they followed up their disappointing outings with double-digit wins.

Nikola Jokic, a possible three-time MVP and the leader of the best team in the Western Conference, dominates the MVP discussion. Furthermore, he outright controls contests vs. the Spurs. Averaging 23.5 points, 10 assists, and seven rebounds in two games vs. San Antonio this season, Jokic will leave his print on this game.

On the positive side, Devin Vassell's return from injury means the Spurs have another capable player in the rotation, reminding fans of the potential the young roster holds.

Spurs vs. Nuggets Injury Report

San Antonio Spurs

  • Khem Birch (OUT - knee)
  • Romeo Langford (Probable - adductor)
  • Doug McDermott (Probable - thumb
  • Jeremy Sochan (Probable - knee

Denver Nuggets

  • Vlatko Cancar (Questionable - wrist)
  • Collin Gillespie (OUT - leg)
  • Zeke Nnaji (OUT - shoulder)

RECORDS: San Antonio Spurs (16-49), Denver Nuggets (46-20)

WHEN: Friday, Mar. 10, 2023, at 7:00 p.m. CT

WHERE: AT&T Center (San Antonio, TX)

TV: Bally Sports Southwest, League Pass

RADIO: Spurs Radio WOAI 1200

ODDS: The Nuggets are a 13-point favorite over the Spurs.

NEXT UP: The Spurs finish the weekend at home vs. the Oklahoma City Thunder.

