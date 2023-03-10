Eastern Randolph, Wilson Prep to meet for NCHSAA 1A boys title

1A Boys

Wilson Prep (26-7) vs. Eastern Randolph (29-2)

Where: Reynolds Coliseum

Time: Saturday, 12 noon

Eastern Randolph, which won just eight games a season ago, enters Saturday’s NCHSAA 1A title game on a 10-game winning streak on the heels of overcoming a 21-point halftime deficit to beat Bishop McGuinness in the West Regional Championship a week ago.

Senior DaVonte Brooks leads the way for the Wildcats at 23.6 points per game, with sophomore Timothy Brewer (15.3 ppg) and Pierce Leonard (11.7) also providing plenty of offensive pop.

View the original article to see embedded media.

Wilson Prep is back in the title game following its first 1A state championship in 2021.

Junior Lez Minter leads three players who average double figures in points with 14.0 points per game, with Brandon Anderson (12.7) and Jahmar Jones (11.1) also being major contributors for a team that averages 70.7 points a game.

Wilson Prep road to the title game

Defeated Southside 98-64

Defeated Rosewood 59-42

Defeated Pamlico County 84-56

Defeated Chatham Charter 66-64

Defeated Bertie 63-57

Eastern Randolph road to the title game

Defeated Cherryville 95-60

Defeated Avery County 75-60

Defeated Robbinsville 83-64

Defeated South Stokes 74-71

Defeated Bishop McGuinness 62-59