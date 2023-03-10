Spirits of the West Wine and Beef Fest to return

ALPINE Alpine’s Gallery Night has announced the return of its annual Spirits of the West Wine and Beef Festival, a celebration of spirits, culture, wine and beef from across the state.

The event is schedule from April 21-22 in downtown Alpine on 6th Street and The Granada Theater on Holland Ave.

The Granada Theatre will host music events both nights.

This will mark the second year the festival has taken place.

Tickets can be purchased online at tinyurl.com/bdcsk649.

If you go

>> What: Spirits of the West Wine and Beef Fest.

>> When: April 21-22.

>> Where: Downtown Alpine on 6th Street and the Granada Theater on Holland Ave.

>> Where to purchase tickets: tinyurl.com/4npmj55e